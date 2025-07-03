Horoscope Today, July 3: Financial gains for Leo in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 3, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Thursday, Ashtami Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 2:07 pm today. Parigh Yoga will remain till 6:36 pm today. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 1:51 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Durgashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 3, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can get money from someone. Today you will meet a special person, meeting whom you will be happy. Your children will obey everything you say today, and there will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. Today will be a great day for women; today, you people will attend a social function. Students preparing for competitive exams need to give a new direction to their studies today. Health will be good, due to which you will do your work at a fast pace today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 01

Taurus

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will get money in business, and you will get material happiness. Today, you may have to go out somewhere in connection with work. There will be harmony in relationships, and you can plan to go on a picnic with children. People associated with the art world will get an opportunity to go to an award function. Today, you will get relief from any physical problem. The ongoing property dispute can be resolved today. Today, you will complete your tasks on time, due to which mental peace will remain.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 06

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Those who are planning to invest in a property today will get an offer of a big deal. People associated with the social service sector will get an opportunity to do better work today. Today, you will get an opportunity to follow some traditional traditions. Today, you will meet relatives, and you will get affection. A long-standing problem will be solved. Health will be fine, take proper care of food and drink. Today, your mind will be connected to spirituality, and you can go on a religious trip.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 03

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will take your business forward in partnership. Today you will go shopping with your spouse. Today, you can get special information from the children's side. Today you will enjoy a lot with your siblings. Today you will get the responsibility of a big responsibility. Today, your friend can ask you for help, and you must help him. Your position in society will remain strong, and you will get respect. Today, you will get the blessings of the teachers, and spoiled work will be spoiled.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 05

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Along with financial gain in business, there will be an excess of expenditure. Marital life will improve, and happiness will come to the family. Today, children can talk to you about going abroad for studies. Before leaving for any auspicious work, take the blessings of the Guru today. Your health will be fine, avoid eating outside food. You need to be cautious today in some matters related to politics. Today is a good day for students; they are likely to get admission in a good college today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 02

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. You would like to spend this day by yourself. People associated with music will get a good offer today, which will help them move forward in their careers. Today, you will attract people towards you due to your good nature. Today is a good day for unmarried people; you can get a proposal for a good relationship. People working in jobs will get the support of colleagues in the office today. Today, you will get financial benefits from someone. Overall, you will spend today well.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 08

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get huge monetary gains in business, and you will take advantage of material comforts. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant, and you can plan to go on a trip with your spouse. People working in jobs may change their places. Today, your relations with your relatives will improve. Today, you will help someone, and your social status will remain good. Any problem related to student life will be solved. Today is a good day for anyone who wants to buy a vehicle.

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Lucky Number- 01

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you can go to a poetry symposium, where you will meet experienced people. Today, you will maintain harmony with your spouse. Today, you will share your views on a public platform, where people will be impressed by you. New paths of employment will open, and financial conditions will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of ancestral property, which will help you in your work.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you are going to get a big order in business, which will help take your business forward. Married life will remain happy, today you will enjoy with your children. People associated with the art world will get a chance to work with experienced people today. Today, you can make a new beginning in hotel management. Along with the hustle and bustle of the day, take care of your health today, eat and drink on time.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number 06

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Due to your cheerful nature, many of your works will be done today. People will praise you today, due to which will make your mind happy today. There will be happiness in married life, and there will be newness in the relationship. Today you will go out to eat with your siblings. People associated with the service sector will get respect today. Those who have faith in God will have a different experience today, due to which their faith is going to become stronger.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 05

Aquarius

Today will be a lucky day for you. Today, you will get huge monetary gains in business. There will be happiness in married life. You will go for dinner with your spouse today. Medical students may have to face some new challenges today. People associated with the music industry will get recognition today. Today you can go to your friend's house to meet him, and there will be talks about some special work. Today, your mind will be in meditation, which will give you mental peace.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 02

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. The profit situation will be good from a business point of view. The ongoing discord in relationships will improve, and there will be happiness in the home and family. You may have to travel suddenly in connection with work, which will prove beneficial for you. Today, your boss will praise you in the office, and you will get the support of your colleagues. Your health will be fine if, eat a balanced diet. If you want to start a new business today, then wait a little.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 08

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)