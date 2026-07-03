Horoscope Today, July 3: Aries, Taurus, Pisces and other zodiac signs, check your daily forecast

New Delhi:

Today marks the Tritiya Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha, which will remain in effect until 11:21 am, after which the Chaturthi Tithi begins. Vishkumbha Yoga will prevail until 5 pm, while the Shravana Nakshatra will last until 11:47 am, followed by Dhanishtha Nakshatra. Today also marks the beginning of Panchak and is observed as Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. According to astrology, the day is expected to bring promising opportunities for several zodiac signs. Aries and Sagittarius natives are likely to see career growth, while Taurus individuals may benefit from support at the workplace.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be beneficial for you. You will receive support from people around you, helping you feel more relaxed. Spending quality time with family will bring happiness. Students are likely to feel more focused on their studies. New opportunities may come your way, and organising your professional plans carefully will improve your chances of success. Support from colleagues will make your work more efficient. Those in jobs may receive important responsibilities or authority. Material comforts are likely to increase. A business-related trip is possible. Your romantic relationship will grow stronger. Avoid neglecting your health as the weather changes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be favourable. You may achieve success in legal matters, and your social reputation is likely to improve. New people may approach you with business opportunities. Support from colleagues will make your work easier. Your financial condition will remain stable, and new career opportunities may arise. You may also get a chance to attend a religious event. Students in technical fields are likely to have a productive day. Take special care of the health of elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. Young professionals may come across promising job opportunities. Completing a favourite task on time will leave you feeling enthusiastic. Be cautious while dealing with new people. Seeking advice from elders before making important decisions will prove beneficial. Children may show less interest in studies and will need encouragement. Seniors at work may appreciate your efforts with a reward or gift. Your spouse will support you in your responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring positive results. A task you have been waiting to complete for a long time may finally be accomplished, bringing relief. You may make plans to reduce rising expenses. Some tasks could take longer than expected. You will also try to strengthen your social relationships. Think carefully before making important decisions. Your interest in comfort and luxury may increase. Family members will continue to support you. Your parents' health is likely to improve, and you may plan an outing with them.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

You are likely to spend much of the day travelling or socialising. Unexpected guests may visit your home. Your interest in spiritual and religious activities will increase. Support from your spouse will boost your confidence. If you have had disagreements with a friend, the matter may be resolved with the help of an experienced mediator. Businesspeople could receive unexpected financial gains. You may introduce some positive changes to your daily routine. Increased workload at the office may leave you feeling tired, so prioritise your tasks wisely. Those in relationships may enjoy an outing with their partner. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be rewarding in business. You will remain focused on academics and educational activities. Your respect in society is likely to grow. Household responsibilities will be completed successfully, and several plans may be executed on time. The atmosphere at home will remain cheerful. Keep your plans and strategies confidential. Guidance from experienced people will prove valuable. You are likely to achieve notable success at work. Your positive attitude will help you accomplish a lot. You may also take important steps to build a better future.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will bring new experiences. Students preparing for competitive exams may receive good news. Your workload could increase, but the more effort you put in, the better the results will be. Advice from an experienced person will prove useful. You may become emotional about your relationship with your spouse. Business will bring profits, and your financial position will remain stable. Your health is also expected to improve.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be positive. A planned task will be completed on schedule. Your financial condition will remain strong. At work, you may be assigned a new project, which you will handle successfully. People around you will extend their support. You may reconnect with an old friend. Important business decisions taken today are likely to prove beneficial. Your spouse will appreciate your kind nature. Those in relationships can expect a pleasant day.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today brings good opportunities for financial gains. Your health will remain stable. A business-related journey is likely to be profitable. Harmony among family members will improve. Students pursuing science may have a particularly productive day and could complete an important research project. You will be able to handle all your work efficiently at the office. Law students are also likely to perform well. Career growth and new achievements are indicated.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring encouraging results. Your workload may increase, but your efforts will impress your seniors. Avoid being careless in financial matters. Those associated with the travel and tourism industry are likely to have a good day. Advice from a close person may prove valuable. Mothers may spend time preparing something sweet for their children. Pay special attention to the health of elderly family members. Your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful gift.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today promises to be excellent. Luck will favour you, and new sources of income may emerge. Your work performance will be better than usual. Appreciation from your spouse will strengthen your relationship. Wealth and assets are likely to increase. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant. If you have been dealing with back pain, you may finally experience relief. Your hard work is likely to pay off. Those in relationships may visit a religious place together.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your confidence will remain high today. You are likely to achieve the success you have been hoping for in your career and may also get the opportunity to learn something new. Avoid postponing important tasks. Those working in the social welfare sector may receive a promotion. People associated with glamour, media, or the computer industry are likely to benefit. You may attend a family function in the evening. Your relationship with your spouse will improve. Your principled approach will earn you respect, and your seniors will be pleased with your work. Stay mindful of your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)