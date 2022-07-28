Horoscope Today, July 29: Profitable day for Aries, Pisces will participate in auspicious work

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, July 29: Know how your day will be

Horoscope today, July 29: Friday is the Pratipada of Sawan Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 1:22 am late in the night. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 6.35 pm today. This yoga is very good for attaining any kind of accomplishment and chanting the name of the Lord. Whatever work is started in this yoga, it definitely proves that it is successful. Also, this morning Pushya Nakshatra will be there till 9.47 am, after that Ashlesha Nakshatra will be set. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you according to the zodiac and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today your day will be very happy. Take care of your health in the changing season. Your income will increase. Today there are chances of earning more profit.

Taurus

Today will bring change in your life. Today will be a good day for the businessman. There will be happiness in your married life. Today a friend may come to meet you.

Gemini

Today you will meet an old friend. Today your business will progress. Today there will be happiness and prosperity in family life. Today is a very auspicious day for buying a house.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. Today you will help someone in need. Today you will give a gift to your partner. There is a chance of getting an ancestral property.

Leo

Today will be favorable for you. The newlyweds will go out somewhere today. You will be able to complete the unfinished work. Today someone in the family will take advice from you

Virgo

Today you will be successful in any competitive examination. You can make a plan to visit a religious place. Today you can go on a business trip. To reduce stress, go to a quiet place.

Libra

You will have a wonderful day today. Today there will be more work in your office. The troubles going on in life will go away. Today incomplete work plans will be completed.

Scorpio

You will get back the money given to someone. You will have the courage to complete difficult tasks. Today your day will be very beneficial. Today you will attend satsang.

Sagittarius

Today your day will give new direction in life. Today political people will connect with high officials. Today someone will ask you for help. Family life will be sweet.

Capricorn

Today classmates will take your help in any topic. Today you will be recognised by new people. You will get the full support of your family. Jewellery businessmen will get a lot of profit today.

Aquarius

There are chances of you getting more profit today. Investing in the stock market today will be beneficial. Your health will be good. You will make up your mind to do mental hard work.

Pisces

Today you will be busy in some work. There is a possibility of some auspicious work happening in the house. Today you will get child happiness. The day will be busy for teachers.

