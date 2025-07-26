Horoscope Today, July 27: Monetary gains for Taurus in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 27, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha, Sunday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 10:43 pm tonight. Variyan Yoga will remain till 3:13 pm tonight. Magha Nakshatra will remain till 4:23 pm today. Apart from this, today is Hariyali Teej. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get a good profit in business, and your business relationships will become strong. People who did not even like to talk to you earlier will extend their hand for a relationship with you today. Today, parents can take their children out for entertainment. Today, you need to be careful while driving. Also, while talking about any matter, you should control your speech.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 08

Taurus

Today will be a golden day for you. Starting a business in partnership will give you good profit today. Today will be a favourable day for your career; you will be happy when some work is completed. Students will get full support from seniors in their studies today. Today, you will get an opportunity to suddenly gain money in business, and your financial condition will improve. Today, you will feel refreshed in matters of health.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 06

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will meet someone whose words will have a deep impact on your life. Tod, ay, there will be sweetness in married life, and you will get good news from your children. Today, colleagues will learn something new from you after seeing your good work in the office. Today, you will become a source of inspiration for people, which will make you feel proud. Today, you will get a chance to help an elderly person, from whom you will get blessings.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 08

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to a sudden big money gain in business, you will think of opening your new branch with your family. Today, you will be able to solve a problem with your spouse. Today, you will move forward by learning from the mistakes of the past and trying to be a little practical in life. Today is an auspicious day for people associated with the field of music of this zodiac, and today you will get an opportunity to perform on a big stage.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 02

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. Today, you will get proper opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you will move forward. Today, lovemates will sit together and try to resolve mutual issues. Today, your respect will increase in society due to your good work. Today, it will be better to connect with other people regarding business. Today, love and respect will remain in marital relationships. Today you can go out with friends, and you will also plan a party.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 09

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can start a new work, and soon you will get good results from your work. Today, your relationship with your neighbour will be better, which will keep the surrounding environment good. Today, students can make some changes in their studies and keep working hard; there are chances of getting success soon. Today, all your problems will be solved. Today, your mind will be engaged in spirituality, and you will get peace.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 06

Libra

Today, you will get great benefits in business. You will get the help of a colleague to complete some important work in the office. Today, sweetness will remain in your married life, and you can plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Tod, a,y your health will be fine. Take special care of food and drink. This evening, you can talk to family members about some important topics. Today, there is a possibility of some big changes in the financial situation, which will be beneficial for you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 06

Scorpio

Today you will get happiness due to the completion of the pending work. Today, you will receive good news from your in-laws, which will fill the atmosphere of the house with happiness. Today, people around you will be happy with your personality. You would like to spend the day with your lovemate, which will make you happy. To, by the pace of your planned tasks will be strong, and you will get many opportunities to earn money. Today, there are chances of some business changes, and these changes will be in your favour.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 08

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today, people working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement. Today, the advice of a family member will be beneficial for you. Today, you will help a friend, which will deepen your friendship. Today, your mind will be more engaged in worship, and you will go to a temple with your family to visit. Today is a favourable day for software engineers of this zodiac. Today, you will get a call for a job from a multinational company. Today, students preparing for competition will get the support of seniors.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 07

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work you want to complete today, that work will be completed. Today, you can start a new business with a friend. Today, you will try to come into contact with new people, which will benefit you. Today, you can organise a party for children at home, which will make them happy. Today, you will have a good time with friends.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 02

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today, with the help of your parents, your work will be completed soon. Today, keep a distance from negative thoughts, so that your work gets done properly. Today, you will help a relative, which will maintain closeness in relationships. Students of this zodiac will have a good day today; they will get guidance from teachers. Today, you will join a social service and contribute to good works. There are chances of you getting selected for a government job soon.

Luckycolourr- Golden

Lucky number- 04

Pisces

Today will be a day that will give you better benefits than usual. Today, you will get a huge amount of money in business, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The youth of this zodiac who are interested in sports will have a good day today. Today, you are likely to get good news through your child, due to which there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Today, lovemates can make important decisions to take their relationship forward, and they will get full support from the family.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 05

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.