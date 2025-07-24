Horoscope Today, July 25: Monetary benefits for Cancerians, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 25, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Pratipada date of Shravan Shukla Paksha, Friday. Pratipada date will remain till 11:24 pm. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5:32 am tomorrow. Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 4:01 pm today. Apart from this, today is the birth anniversary of Goddess Chinmastika, one of the ten Mahavidyas. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Those doing the hardware business will get huge monetary benefits today. Married people of this zodiac will get gifts from their spouses today. Students will study diligently today and will get good marks on the test. Today you will meet someone who will change your life. If you put a lot of thought into it today, then you will remain in a profitable position.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 03

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will finish the important work on time, which will give you proper time for other tasks as well. It will be beneficial for you to accept the things changing with time and work accordingly. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, which will help take the business forward. People of this zodiac who have retired today are likely to get an appointment as consultants in an organisation.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 05

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will focus on expanding the business, for which you can call a meeting in the office. There will be good coordination with family members, and there will be sweetness in your married life. Writers will get an opportunity to write a new story today. Today you will plan to go out with your brothers and sisters. Today you will get a chance to meet a friend after a long time, with whom you will meet and talk about some work. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 06

Cancer

Today is going to be a lucky day for you. Today, you will get monetary benefits from someone, which will speed up your stalled work. Today you can sit with the whole family and discuss something, which will be beneficial for everyone. Today, comedians will get an opportunity to show their talent, and this opportunity will take their careers to new heights. After the office, today you will spend some time with children, which will make you happy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 08

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. Today, you will get success in doing the work according to your wish, which will make your confidence stronger. Today, you will behave well with the employees, due to which they will work wholeheartedly. Today, you should be cautious about your health and avoid consuming too much oily food. Today you will be engaged in religious activities, which will give peace to your mind. Overall, you will spend today well.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 09

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, businessmen associated with the textile industry are likely to get a big order, which will give them good money. Today, you can make some important decisions to maintain unity in the family, in which everyone will agree. Today, people working in jobs can get news related to transfers, which will make them happy and make it easier to work. People associated with the art world will get an opportunity to be honoured through some platform today.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 07

Libra

Today will be a profitable day for you. Businessmen will get a big financial benefit from old clients today. There are signs of promotion for people working in private offices today. The boss will also praise your work. Today, a guest may arrive at your home, whose arrival will create an atmosphere of joy. Today, you will perform your duties very well, and the children will also be satisfied with you.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 01

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will start the day with a good habit, which will give you a different feeling of energy. Today, you will get back the money stuck in the market, which will increase the business. Today, you may have to go somewhere suddenly in connection with work, so keep the necessary things with you. If any of your cases is going on in the court, then the final decision may come today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you should decide financial matters after thinking a little. There will be happiness in your married life, and you may get good news from your son. People associated with healthcare will get respect from an experienced member today. If you do any work in a planned manner today, you will succeed. People contributing to politics should control their emotions today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 04

Capricorn

Today will be useful for you. Today, you will get success in most of the tasks, due to which you will be able to complete the pending work. Today you will go out for dinner with your spouse, and doing this will make you happy. Children can demand something today to get their point across; try to explain to them with love. People of this zodiac who are practising law will get an opportunity to help someone today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 03

Aquarius

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will start a new work, in which you will get great success. People working in social work will get a chance to work in a new direction today. People working in the music industry of this zodiac sign will try to make their work even better by joining hands with a big platform today. Today you will spend time with friends, which will remove your confusion. Overall, everything will be good today.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 07

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. From a business point of view, today you will get good money, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today, you will get the privilege of serving the elders, from whom you will get blessings. Today you will complete your tasks with full responsibility, due to which the boss will praise you in the office. Today, you will get rid of a long-standing problem, which will make you feel better. There are chances of you getting good news from the children's side today.

Lucky colour - Sky blue

Lucky number - 09

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)