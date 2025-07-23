Horoscope Today, July 24: Pisces to get profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 24, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Thursday, the Amavasya Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 12:41 pm tonight. Harshan Yoga will remain till 9:51 am today. Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 4:44 pm today. Apart from this, today is Hariyali Amavasya. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will be successful in completing some important work and can also start some new work. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life, and the blessings of your parents will remain. You will be successful in fulfilling your dreams by strengthening your willpower. Today, you can consider moving forward in your career by taking the help of government schemes.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 06

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will help your father in business, which will make him happy. Students of this zodiac sign preparing for government exams will get success soon, but they need to work hard now. There will be harmony in married relationships, and today you will enjoy sitting with the family. Today you can go out with friends to feel good, and you will feel relaxed.

Lucky colour- Sea green

Lucky number- 07

Gemini

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. Today, you must be a little cautious in business transactions. Today, network marketers will get new clients, which will give them huge profits. Today you can take your parents out for a walk; they will be happy. Today, most of your time will be spent in reading and writing, which will also increase your knowledge. Those interested in music will get a chance to perform on a big stage today.

Lucky colour- Navy-blue

Lucky number- 02

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get new opportunities in employment, which will help you in your progress. Today, your married life will be happy, and today children will also study diligently. Today will be a good day in terms of health; today you will feel better. Today, guests may suddenly arrive at your home, and old memories will be refreshed. People associated with the political field will get a chance to meet a senior member today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 04

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you can plan an investment, and today you are likely to get a good offer. Today you will show your interest in social work, and today you will meet experienced people. Today,y you will get good news from your in-laws, which will keep the house happy. People of this zodiac doing research will get great success today, which will make human life easier. Today, you will look for new possibilities in a field in which you will achieve success.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 03

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can start any work in partnership, in which you will get good money. Today you can go to visit a religious place with your parents, where you will get mental peace. Tod, ay you can talk to a friend about your feelings, which will lighten your mind. Today, people working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement, which will improve their financial condition. Today you will spend some time with children, and you will get happy.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 01

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get big money in your business, and the atmosphere of the family will also remain pleasant. Sweetness will remain in your married life, due to which your mind will be happy. People associated with the healthcare of this zodiac will get to learn a lot from experienced doctors today. If your money is stuck in the market, then today you will get it back. After a long time, today you will meet a friend and you can meet him and talk about something important.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 05

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Everything will be fine from the business point of view, and your business relationships will also become stronger. Today, your responsibilities towards the family may increase; maintain patience and restraint. Students of this zodiac will get good marks on the test paper, which will make their parents proud. Today, you may meet old friends; this meeting will prove to be helpful in some of your work. You can make some changes in your daily routine, due to which the work will move forward rapidly.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 09

Sagittarius

Today, your day will be full of new possibilities. Today, your business will improve, and you will get a chance to spend time with family. There will be happiness in married relationships, and you will get the blessings of elders. Today, a new person may enter your life, who will be very useful to you in future. If you are thinking about investing today, then there are signs that you are getting property-related offers today. Be a little cautious about your health today and avoid eating junk food.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 08

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. People doing electric business will earn double profit today and take their business forward. Today, with the help of a relative, your pending work will be completed, which will make you happy. Students of this zodiac will spend time doing creative work today, and they can participate in a competition. Today, you may be confused about something, but you will get the support of the family, due to which everything will be fine soon.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can start a new work, in which you will get full support from your spouse. Today, keep a distance from negative things and focus all your attention on your work. Today, my students will make new friends in school, which will make them happy. Today, you are likely to get a promotion in your job, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Today, you will be successful in completing a project with hard work and dedication, due to which you will breathe a sigh of relief. Today, your health will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you are likely to get a profit in business transactions as well as a big order. Today, you can get an expensive gift from your spouse, which will make you happy. Today, if you are going to work, then check your documents thoroughly. Today, you will get relief from physical pain, due to which will feel better than usual.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 01

