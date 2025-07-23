Horoscope Today, July 23: New employment opportunities for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 23, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 2:29 pm today. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:55 pm today. Apart from this, today is the fast of Mas Shivratri or Sawan Shivratri. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will prove to be a great day. You will be able to have a good time with the family. You will also get the support of elder siblings. Some of your pending tasks can also be completed today. People working in the field of writing can get new experiences today. Do not take up any such work today that you hesitate to do.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 03

Taurus

People of this zodiac can get huge financial benefits in business. Today, the blessings of Ganesh ji will remain on you. On a social level, you will be able to keep your word openly, and people will also be attracted towards you. There is a possibility of you meeting an old friend today. Memories of old times will come back, and you will also get mental peace from this.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 04

Gemini

The people of this zodiac will get back the money given to someone today, which you can also use for other work. The ongoing rift in the married relationship will end today; there will be newness in your relationship. Some people of this zodiac can fulfil any heartfelt wish of their parents today. People in the workplace will be surprised by the speed of your work. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 01

Cancer

Today you can go for a pilgrimage to a religious place, where your disturbed mind will get peace. Children can talk to you today; you must listen to them completely. Those interested in art will get a chance to work with experienced people today, which will help them move their careers forward. Your stalled plans can be restarted with the help of a friend. Love life will also remain better.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 06

Leo

There is a possibility of getting help from a neighbour for some work today. Today, a guest may suddenly arrive at home, and there will be a lot of activity in the family. The things you will be liked by people at the social level. If you are in the field of politics, then the number of your fans may increase. Some people of this zodiac can be seen participating in cultural programs.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 07

Virgo

People of the Virgo zodiac will be full of energy today, due to which they can get unexpected benefits in their career. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will help you reach new heights. Today you can go to watch a movie with your spouse, and you will feel happy by having dinner at a good restaurant. Today, you should avoid being careless about your health.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 01

Libra

Today, you will get good money from a business point of view, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. People will like your wise words. People of this zodiac can also get good results in their love life. This is a good time to reconsider the stalled plans. Your colleagues will also learn from your energy. You will get the support of your parents. Luck will also support you.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 08

Scorpio

People of the Scorpio zodiac can win the heart of their spouse today with their voice. Your incomplete plans can start again. Today, you can talk to a colleague about some work, and the work will be completed. You will get rid of some problems today, and your mind will be happy. Your younger sister can tell you some good news today, and this will make your day.

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Lucky Number- 09

Sagittarius

You will get the support of your colleagues in the office, and your pending work will be completed today. There will be harmony in married life, and children will have a lot of fun today. People of this zodiac sign can get a chance to spend a great time with their children today. Some people can also plan to go on a religious trip today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today, those who work in hardware will get good money; there is a possibility of getting a big order today. Today, you will try your best to make peace with your spouse. The tasks which you often get nervous about doing can also be completed easily today. People of this zodiac sign can be seen completing their incomplete tasks in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 09

Aquarius

You will be able to take full advantage of today due to good changes in your health. People of this zodiac sign can also participate in sports. Today is going to be a very special day for you. Today, your stuck work will get momentum, which will give you relief. Today, if you work in a planned manner, you will achieve success in it. Today, you can make some important decisions for the welfare of family members.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you will move forward in business with the help of your colleagues, and your parents will feel proud. You can find a solution to the problems that came in the field of education in the past, today. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace. Your respect in society can also increase today.

Lucky colour- Navy-Blue

Lucky number- 01

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)