Horoscope Today, July 22: Librans to have benefits in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 22, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 2:29 pm today. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:55 pm today. Apart from this, today is the fast of Mas Shivratri. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 22, 2025 for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get big money in business, and the family atmosphere will be full of happiness. There will be opportunities for advancement in the job, and colleagues will get support. The economic situation will improve, harmony will remain in social relationships. People associated with social work will get respect. Those who are thinking of investing in a property today will get a good deal. Politically, you can get the support of an experienced person. Today, your health-related problem will be cured. Take special care of food.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 3

Taurus

Today will prove to be a great day for you. Those who do property dealing will get good money today. Relationships with spouse will improve, which will keep the mind happy. Today you will perform your duties well. Today, your interest will be more in spirituality, due to which you will feel better. Today your health will be good, due to which you will work twice as much as usual. Today, someone may enter your life, due to which will lead to a change in your life.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. From a business point of view, there will be a situation of profit today. Married life will be happy, and good news will be received through children. Today will be a day full of joy for lovemates. Today you will spend a good time together. Today you may have to travel for some office work. Today relations with neighbours will be sweet; you can go somewhere for a picnic. People associated with music in the art world of this zodiac sign will get the opportunity to perform in front of their seniors today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Those doing gold and silver business will get huge monetary benefits. There will be harmony in your relationships, you will get material happiness. A long-standing problem will be resolved, and you will get support from the children. A guest may arrive at home, due to which there will be a lot of hustle and bustle in your house today. You will get an opportunity to attend a social function, where you may meet a senior officer. Today, before leaving the house, you must take the blessings of your parents.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you will have new energy. Today you will enjoy your work a lot. Today will be a day full of happiness for women. Today, they can get an expensive gift from their spouse. Today your parents will be in good health. You can go somewhere with your children; you will get affection from them. You will get special information from your relatives living abroad. Teachers will get an opportunity to participate in a competition today. People associated with the social field will get respect.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be monetary gains in business, there will be happiness in the family. There will be opportunities for advancement in the job, and the boss will praise you. You can go somewhere with your spouse, and the misunderstandings in your relationship will be resolved. Today you will be more interested in spirituality, which will give you a feeling of mental happiness. Today you can start a new relationship, which will be helpful in your plans.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today has brought new happiness for you. Today you can start a startup, which will take the form of a big company in the future. Today, you will get huge benefits in business transactions and your business relations will also become stronger. Today can be a bit hectic for those who are employed, because there are chances of a change of place in the job. Today, you will get full support from your spouse in any work, due to which the work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you can take advice from a friend to complete an important task. Today, you will get the benefit of ancestral property. You can start some work with your brother. Students of this zodiac will get a chance to go abroad, so that they can make their studies better. Today, you will be more interested in creative work. You can complete your incomplete project. You would like to spend the evening playing games with children.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today there will be a lot of physical labour in some work, so you may feel tired. Everything will remain fine in family life, all the members will live together. Today, you can be a part of a social function; your presence will increase the charm there. People associated with healthcare will get to learn something new from their seniors today. People who are looking for a good job, today they can get an offer from a multinational company today.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today you will get new opportunities, by taking advantage of which you will be able to give the right direction to your life. Your business activities will continue smoothly. You can also make some changes whose effect will be seen in the future. Today you can take the advice of an expert in matters of investment, which will prove very useful for you. Today you will enjoy Kavi Sammelan and will also share your poetry with others. In terms of health, today you will find yourself fit and will work with full energy.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you are likely to get an offer of business partnership. Today, with someone's help, your government work will be done, due to which you will be able to do further work. While taking important decisions, definitely talk to an elder member of the house. Women of this zodiac can start some work from home, in which they will get full support from the family. Students can plan to go abroad to pursue higher education, so that they can do good work in the future.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today has brought positive changes for you. Today, you can shift your house or shop to another place. In this, you can take help from someone close. There will be harmony with your spouse, and happiness will come in married life. Today you will get great opportunities to progress in your career. From a business point of view, today you will get financial benefits, and comfort and convenience will increase. Your day will be good in terms of health; you will feel energetic.

Lucky colour- Navy-Blue

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)