Horoscope Today, July 21: Workload to increase for Scorpians, know about other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, Ekadashi Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 9:40 am today. After that, Dwadashi Tithi will start. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 7:39 pm today. Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 9:07 pm today. Also, today is the second Monday of Sawan month. Apart from this, today is Kamada Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 21, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, some people can ask you for advice on a subject, and you will help them. Today you will try to make the family atmosphere pleasant. Also, there will be support from your spouse. You will get back the money given to someone today, which you can use in your business. Students of this zodiac will get an opportunity to appear in a competitive examination, in which they will perform well. Today you will go to the market with your children after work, which will make them happy.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 1

Taurus

Today, you will start your day with some good work. Today, there will be some flexibility in your behaviour, and you will talk politely with people. Today is the day to complete important tasks, so leave your laziness and get busy with work. Those people whose government work was getting obstructed, today it will be completed with someone's help. The dispute going on in married relationships will end today; there will be sweetness in your relationship. Today, before leaving the house, take the blessings of your parents and Guru, and everything will be good.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. While doing transactions in business, check the documents properly, so that there is no confusion later. Those who play sports will get the support of the coach today, which will bring maturity to their playing ability. Today, you can start furniture work in your house, which will increase the beauty of the house. Today, you will have a desire to do something new, which you can mention to your family.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 3

Cancer

Today, your day has brought new possibilities, taking advantage of which you can progress in life. People who are looking for employment will get a chance to work in an institution today, those who want to make a career in acting, today there are signs that you will get golden opportunities. Today, you will take some time out and spend some time with family and children, and you will feel good. Today you will go out with friends and also taste the food in a good restaurant.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 6

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you, people who are looking for employment, today they will get work through someone. People of this zodiac associated with the field of art and writing will get respect today. Today, there will be a discussion with your spouse on a particular issue, which may also be related to the future of the children. The ongoing rift with someone will end today, and you will live lovingly again. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today, your day is going to start in a good mood. The anger of parents, which has been going on for a few days, will end today. The day will be favourable for people associated with politics and the social sector. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend an important meeting today. Today, you will get rid of the loan taken from someone, and your tension will end. Today you can go to a good place. Today, you will get relief from the problem of a headache. Overall, today your day will be great.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get good money in business, and material comforts will increase. There will be happiness in the family, and you can go somewhere with your spouse. If you are fond of reading novels, then today you can read a good book. Today, you will discharge some responsibility very well, due to which you will be praised. Today, you will get an opportunity to contribute to social work. Motivational speakers of this zodiac will get a chance to meet an experienced person today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today, your day will be full of busyness. People working in private jobs may have to do double the work today, but they will also get help from a colleague. Women of this zodiac will spend time doing their favourite work today, which will give them happiness. Today, a guest may arrive at your home, you will sit with them and talk, and you will feel good. You can think of getting your children to do some extra activities, which will be good for their health.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable for you. People who have done a course in hotel management can think of opening their hotel today. Today, you may have to go to another city for some work, so you will have to work a little harder. Today, your health will be absolutely fine, and you will feel energetic. Today, you will finish your work twice the speed, and you will feel relaxed. Today, you will get a chance to spend time with your lovemate and get to know them.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 8

Capricorn

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you will get good money from a business point of view, and your business relations will also be good. Those who do manufacturing are likely to get a big order today, which will enable them to do their work on a large scale. Today, after work, you will spend some time sitting with the family, which will give peace to your mind. Students will think of joining a new course today, in which they will get the support of the teacher.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

You will spend today according to your wish. Today, you will get success in most of the tasks, due to which you will be able to focus on other tasks as well. People of this zodiac who are interested in social work will get an opportunity to work by joining an NGO. Today, your stalled tasks will get momentum, due to which you will also take forward new tasks. People working in the field of art will get a great opportunity to share the stage with a big celebrity today.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly, today you will get more profit with less hard work. Today you can go for a picnic with the family, children will also be happy. Today, you are likely to get some big relief in a court case, which will remove your confusion. Today, you will get some good news from your in-laws' side, which will bring happiness to the family. Overall, you will enjoy today a lot.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number-3

