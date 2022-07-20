Horoscope Today, July 21: Married life of Taurus will be blissful, Libras should look after elders

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, July 21: Know how your day will be

Horoscope Today, July 21: Thursday is the Ashtami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 8.13 am today, after that Navami Tithi will start. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 12.20 pm today. Along with this, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2.17 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be according to the zodiac signs and by which measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Businessmen will finalize a big deal today. Lovemate will get an opportunity to go for dinner today. You will get rid of health-related problems. You will be very happy to help someone in need. Mutual harmony will remain in the marital relationship. Your income will increase. Today good yogas are being made to complete unfinished tasks.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 3

Taurus

Today will be your best day. The rift in married life about something will end today, which will deepen your relationship. You will get good profit in sales.

People preparing for the entrance exam are likely to get into a good college soon. Students will complete an important project with the help of their seniors. The people doing clothing business will make an idea to further their business. Your health is going to be fresh. The work left behind in the office will be completed today.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 6

Gemini



Today is going to be a happy day for you. LIC businessmen will be able to connect with new clients today through an old client. The misunderstandings going on between lovemates will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Give medicines to the elders of your house on time. The transfer of teachers will be done at the place of their choice. The newly married couple will go for lunch today. Students may make up their minds about participating in a competition. Today will be full of energy for doctors.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will make a plan to go to a religious place with family. The job search will end today, today an interview call will come from a big company. The ongoing rift in married life will end today. Life partner will give reason to be happy. There will be an increase in the salary of the people associated with the government department. People doing the business of decoration will earn profit. People suffering from asthma will consult a good doctor today.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 9

Leo

Today your routine is going to be good. Today will be a great day for teachers. Mothers will make their children's favourite dishes. Pay attention to your work in the office, otherwise, someone can talk behind your back. With an experienced person, you will know the right way to pursue the business. Due to the increasing responsibilities of the family, you can get a little worried. You will feel a lot of relief from health-related problems.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. The day will be beneficial for decoration businessmen. The Boss will praise you for your good work in the office. The closeness in your married relationship will increase. Students who are preparing for the competition, today they are getting chances of getting success. Your health will be fit. You will get better advice from dad. Your brothers will ask you to do some important work. Today will be a very special day for the lovemate.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 5

Libra

Today your day will be normal. Pay attention to the health of the elders of the house, give them medicines on time. Your followers on social media will increase. Little attention is required while driving. The newly married couple will share something with their partner. There is a possibility of loss in business due to the opinion of some understanding. People striving for jobs will get good jobs soon. You need to avoid extravagant expenses. Your day will be mixed in the field of politics.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will make good profit in sales. There is a possibility of a little confusion in the work of the office. There may be some ups and downs in your health. The arrival of a guest in the house will create a pleasant family atmosphere. People doing business of cosmetics will have a good sale today. There will be a good opportunity to help someone in need. There will be some great news in married life. You may consider getting a vehicle.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 1

Sagittarius

Today your day will be happy. Property dealers will make good profits from any big deal. Children should leave their ego and listen to the words of their parents. You will get rid of health-related problems. The newly married couple will go shopping with their partner. There are chances of promotion of people associated with government departments. Take care of your purse in the market.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

Your day is going to be mixed. Will be eager to start some new business. You will get a job because of a friend, which will deepen your friendship. Your health is going to be fresh. Crockery businessmen will carry forward the work with their understanding. Students will participate in a competition today. Sweetness will increase in the relationship of married life. Singers will get a chance to sing on any big platform.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 7

Aquarius

Today will be your best day. The people working in the NGO will get an opportunity to help some helpless people. Your income will increase. There is a possibility of promotion of teachers. You will get a chance to learn something important from your seniors in the office. You will be able to get your work done by others in the field of business. There are chances of getting some good news in the married relationship. There is a need to avoid eating daily food from the outside. You will get a chance to sing on a big platform.

Lucky Color - Maroon

Lucky Number - 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Mothers need to pay attention to the food habits of their children. Nozzle in the marital relationship will end today, due to which there will be an atmosphere of peace in your relationship. Teachers will attend an important meeting today. The business of people doing electronics business will do well. You will get a gift from Lovemate. You can promote your product well through social media. Today you will get relief from health-related problems.

Lucky Color - Navy Blue

Lucky Number - 9

