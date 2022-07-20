Horoscope Today, July 20: Good day for Taurus joining new work, Gemini may earn profit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, July 20: Wednesday is the seventh day of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 7.37 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 12:42 pm today. Along with this, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 12.51 pm today. Apart from this, the Panchak will end at 12.51 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakashhow your day will be based on the zodiac signs and by what means you can make it better.

Aries

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You will make good profit in business. Students will be able to understand a new topic better today. The minor tip-off happening in married life will end today, due to which an atmosphere of peace will be created in the house. Your health is going to be fit. With the advice of elder brother, you will get some help in starting a new business. Lovemate will make a plan to go somewhere today.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus

You will have a wonderful day today. People doing cosmetic business will make good profits today. You will be able to meet some special people, whom you will be very happy to meet. Today is going to be a good day for the people who have joined the new office. There is a possibility of a slight delay in the transfer of people associated with the government department. The newly married couple can prepare any dish of their partner's choice today. Today is going to be a great day for teachers. Today you will get a lot of relief from health related problems.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 6

Gemini

Today your day is going to be profitable. The day is going to be in your favor for investment in business. Your younger brother will take your help in some work. There is a need to balance your nature in the office. Today you will get relief from stomach related problems. Will consider taking a vehicle today with his family. There will be happiness and harmony in your married relationship.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 4

Cancer

Today you have a good chance to increase your business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The rift in married life will end today, harmony will increase in the relationship. You must consult your family before doing any work. For those who are famous on social media, today will be a very good day. Your boss will be very happy with your work. There are good chances of buying a vehicle. You will be fit in terms of health.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 7

Leo

Today will be your best day. Lawyers will be able to win the case of a client today. Your health is going to be fresh. People who have been looking for a job for a long time will get a call for an interview from a good place today. People doing repairing business will get substantial profit today. The transfer of teachers will be done at their preferred place. Mothers will prepare the dish of their children's choice. Your health is going to be fit.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 8

Virgo

Today is going to be better than every day. People doing the business of crockery will make good profits today. Friends in the office will ask you for help. Students will understand a new topic very well today. People who have been planning to get LIC for many days will get LIC done by a familiar person today. There will be an increase in mutual harmony in married life. You need to take care of your father's health. People associated with government departments will soon be promoted.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 4

Libra

Today is going to be a happy day for you. You will get the best wishes of your elders. The post prestige of the people associated with politics will increase. Today you can make a plan to go on a trip. You will meet a special friend of yours. Teachers will talk with the students on some important topic today. Health related problems will end today. You will get full support of family. You can make a new beginning of married life.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 6

Scorpio

Today your health is going to be fine. With the help of senior, you will complete an important project. Family relations will remain good. You will get success in completing the pending work. Today is the best day to buy a vehicle. The obstruction in the transfer will be removed today. Lovemates will be able to understand each other better, which will increase the sweetness in the relationship. There will be happiness in your married life. There is a possibility of an increase in the salary of the people associated with the private company.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 5

Sagittarius

Today your day will be favourable. More and more people will support political leaders. Today will be a wonderful day for working women. Today will be a good day for teachers. You will get back the money given to someone today, which will strengthen your bank balance. Newly married couple today you can go for a nice place. You will get relief from eye problems today. Overall, you will have a wonderful day today.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

Today your father will consult you in some important work. People who are troubled by health will get relief today. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue their preparation, they will definitely get success. Your financial condition will improve. Your wife will demand something from you. Employees working in the same place for a long time can get promotion. Those who are newly connected on social media, their followers will increase.

Lucky Color - Blue

Lucky Number - 9

Aquarius

Today your routine is going to be good. Today is a good day for people who have been thinking of buying a vehicle for a long time. Your health is going to be good. Students preparing for NDA need to continue their preparation, success will definitely be achieved. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today you must take the blessings of your elders before doing any work. Lovemate should talk about their relationship at their home.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

Pisces

Today will be a profitable day. Your lovemates will take you for a walk to your favorite place today. You will get some good news from family. Today is going to be a mixed day for the students. Your dominance will remain in the field of politics. There will be a chance to go out somewhere with friends in the office. Your relatives will talk to you, today you will be very happy. You will get relief from heart related problems. Today you will have golden opportunities to pursue business.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 3

