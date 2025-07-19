Horoscope Today, July 20: Employment opportunities for Scorpios in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 20, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Dashami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha on Sunday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 12:14 pm today. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 10:54 pm tonight. Apart from this, Venus will enter Mrigasira Nakshatra at 12:55 pm today.

Aries

Today will be a positive day for you. You will plan a special task and will soon start working on it. Students of this zodiac will get success in an entrance exam, which will bring happiness at home. With the help of an elder member, a family problem will be solved today, which will give you peace. Today, you will show your interest in doing creative work and can also participate in a competition, where your talent will get a new direction. Overall, your day will pass well.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 06

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get good profit in business transactions, and your relationship with the client will become stronger. Today, your married life will be happy, and you can go somewhere with your children. Today, you can go to visit a religious place with your parents, and you will get inner happiness. Today, you will get relief in a court case. Students of this zodiac will be more interested in studying and writing today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 03

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today is the day to complete pending work, so you should work diligently. Marital relationships will improve, and the atmosphere of the house will be happy. Those who are struggling with any physical problem today can get rid of that problem by getting expert advice. Women will try to learn something new after retiring from household work today, so that they will be able to work better. Children can be adamant about something today, so you should try to explain to them with love.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 09

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, most of your tasks will be completed, which will enable you to prepare a plan for the future. Today, you may have to go out for some office work, where you will solve the matter with your wisdom. If you want to invest in a property today, then definitely consult the elders of the house. Lovemates can take time today and think about making some decisions to strengthen their relationship.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 02

Leo

Today, your day is going to be mixed. Today, do not hurry to take big and important decisions, stop for a while and think, doing this will be beneficial for you. People of this zodiac associated with social service will get respect today. Today, you should maintain a little control over your speech, so that peace remains in the family. Today, you can avoid unnecessary movement and go out only if necessary. Today, your health will be better than before, and you will feel better.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 01

Virgo

Today will be a busy day for you. There will be a lot of work today, due to which you may have to do physical labour. Today, you can share your thoughts with your parents, and they will support you. Students of this zodiac playing sports will be able to perform better today with the help of the coach. Today, you can go shopping with your spouse and buy essential items for the house. People who are fond of painting will get time today.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 05

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Businessmen will get huge financial benefits today, and there will be an increase in comforts and amenities in the house. Today, your friend can ask you for help, and you will get happiness by helping him. Your health will be fine, so you will be able to work well today. Today, after a long time, you can go out for dinner with the family, and family happiness will remain. Today, you are likely to get good news from your in-laws.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 04

Scorpio

Today, your day is going to be full of possibilities. People who are looking for employment will get great opportunities today, which will improve their financial condition. Today, your pending work will gain momentum, and you will try to complete it soon. Today, you can buy new furniture, which will make the house look full and attractive. A little guest is going to arrive at your house, which will bring happiness to the house. Today, you can make up your mind to do some work with friends.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Do not let anyone interfere in your business matters today; use your discretion. Avoid borrowing transactions today and control your expenses. Your married life will be happy, and you may have to handle some extra responsibilities on behalf of your children. Today, take your office work seriously, otherwise an important project may slip out of your hands. You will get time to meet a friend after a long time, and you guys can go somewhere for a walk.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 08

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. The obstacle in your work will be removed today, and you will also get income from other sources. Those who are entangled in any legal matters are likely to get relief today. Today you will go to the temple with your parents, which will give peace to your mind. Do not share your things with anyone today, so that you can avoid any loss knowingly or unknowingly. Today you can go to the market for shopping with your siblings and buy gifts for your parents.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 06

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get huge monetary gains in business, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Students of this zodiac sign will work hard in their studies, which will soon give them good results. Today, you may have to travel for some office work; this journey will be beneficial for you. Take care of your health and include yoga and exercise in your daily routine. Today you will help a friend, which will deepen your friendship.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 07

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will try to do your work with full honesty and dedication, in which your colleagues will also contribute. There are chances of you winning in any court case today. Today, due to the sudden arrival of guests at home, the work of the women of the house may increase. Keep important plans secret; otherwise, your opponent may try to spoil your work. Overall, everything will be fine.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 09

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)