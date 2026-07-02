Horoscope Today July 2, 2026 for Aries to Pisces with daily predictions for love, career, finance

New Delhi:

Today is the second day (Dwitiya Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadha, and it is Thursday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 9:39 am today, after which the Tritiya Tithi will begin. The Vaidhruti Yoga will remain in effect until 4:40 pm today. Also, the Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain until 9:28 a.m., after which the Shravana Nakshatra will begin. For Aries, today will be a favourable day. Taurus natives will find new opportunities to grow their business. Virgo will have a mixed day, while Capricorn will experience a busy day. Here is a detailed horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a lucky and rewarding day for Aries natives. As your plans progress as expected, you will remain focused on your work. Adopting new technology may help increase your business growth and production capacity. Money lent to someone earlier may suddenly be returned today. You are likely to gain benefits through someone in business. You will receive support from siblings. Most of the tasks you started earlier are likely to be completed today. Employed individuals may receive good news related to a promotion. Misunderstandings in your relationships will come to an end today, bringing more sweetness to them.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a favourable day for Taurus natives. You will get new opportunities to expand your business. A religious or auspicious event may be organised at home today. There are chances of gaining comfort related to vehicles. Your interest in studies and learning will increase. You will receive full support from your life partner in your work. Business partnership may prove beneficial today. You will try to understand things in a better way. Good news may come from your children. Young people involved in sports may receive an offer to participate in a major tournament. There will also be new opportunities for financial gain. Avoid negligence in food habits. Health will remain normal.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day will begin well for Gemini natives. You will play an important role in resolving a problem of a close relative. Before taking anyone’s advice today, make sure to think carefully about all aspects. Have confidence in yourself; success will follow. Your concentration towards studies may decrease today, so you may consider choosing subjects according to your interest and revising your study plan. Women should remain cautious of competitors in business. Businesspersons may attend important meetings today. Relief from health-related issues is indicated; you may find relief from headaches or migraines. Married life will remain peaceful and happy.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new hope for Cancer natives. Your dream of going abroad may come true. Students will have a relieving day and may consider creating a new study schedule. Working in a planned manner and staying focused will bring success. At the office, you will minimise phone usage and focus entirely on your work. In financial matters, avoid placing excessive trust in others. You may plan a religious trip with your spouse. A routine check-up related to blood pressure and diabetes is advised. Maintain a balanced lifestyle; it will benefit your health.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be positive for Leo natives. Your interest in spirituality will increase, and a religious ceremony may be planned at home. A long-standing disagreement with a friend may end today, bringing sweetness to the relationship. Time will be favourable for those involved in politics and social work. You will try to make positive changes to improve your life, which may also bring new friendships. You may benefit greatly from a new contact. Even your opponents will be impressed by your generosity. Love partners will respect each other’s feelings, strengthening the relationship. Maintaining a proper routine and diet will keep you healthy.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will bring mixed experiences for Virgo natives. With the support of luck, you will be able to complete tasks on time. Discussions may take place regarding important office work. For those working in multinational companies, today is especially significant. You may feel inclined towards new work and may receive new career opportunities. Your children will meet your expectations, which will make you happy. Women wishing to start a business may find favourable conditions today. However, due to workload, you may feel tired.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be encouraging for Libra natives. Working professionals may receive orders related to official travel. You may gain significant financial profit in business. Those who oppose you will stay away today. Writers may produce a new story that will be well appreciated. The arrival of a new family member will create a joyful and festive atmosphere at home. Painters may have their work displayed at a major exhibition, where it will receive great appreciation.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Scorpio natives. There will be good harmony between home and business life. If you are travelling for a business trip, take the blessings of elders before leaving: success is assured. Your spouse may get a good career opportunity. Courier business owners are likely to see good profits today. Your hard work and dedication will inspire juniors to learn from you. Avoid eating fried and oily foods to prevent health issues.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a normal day for Sagittarius natives. You may share your thoughts with a close friend. A plan to watch a movie with family may be made. You may attend a friend’s birthday party and enjoy time with others. You may also learn a new skill that will benefit you in the future. You may consult an expert regarding financial matters, which will prove helpful. People working in administrative fields may receive promotion-related good news.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It will be a busy day for Capricorns. Work done with full concentration will prove beneficial. Spending some time on spiritual activities will bring mental peace. Avoid neglecting any responsibility today. Health will remain stable. You will try to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. Real estate businesspersons may launch a new housing project today. It is a good day for love relationships: you may go out for dinner at a nice restaurant.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be better than before for Aquarius natives. You will spend quality time with your family. You may have a long conversation with your spouse on an important issue, improving your relationship. You may plan to watch a movie at home with friends. Students should avoid wasting time and should revise their study plans. You are likely to achieve success in an important task and come up with new ideas. You will continue to receive guidance from your parents.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will begin with new ideas for people associated with the Pisces zodiac. Your good behaviour will help you gain a distinct identity in society. You may get renovation work done at home. Contractors are likely to gain financially today. You may make changes to your daily routine. A new method of working will benefit your business. Your good work in politics will be appreciated. You will spend joyful time with family, strengthening emotional bonds. Relief from back pain is indicated: regular exercise is advised.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)