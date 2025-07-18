Horoscope Today, July 19: Financial gains for Virgo in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 19, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha on Saturday. Navami Tithi will remain till 2:43 pm today. Yayijaya Yoga will remain till 2:43 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 12:38 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 19, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today, you can talk about starting a business in partnership, which will prove beneficial for you. Today is going to be a good day for the students of the Arts; new ideas will come to mind today. Today, unemployed persons can get employment, and their financial side will be strong. Today, a movie plan can be made with a loved one, and you will get happiness.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 02

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. You may also travel abroad today in connection with business. Those working in government offices will soon get promotion opportunities. The atmosphere of your house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests today. You may plan to go out somewhere with family members. Today, new ideas may come to your mind, which will prove helpful in your work. Today you can buy some electronic goods.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 01

Gemini

Today will be a good day. Today, you will get great employment opportunities. Today you can go out with a close friend of yours, where you will feel happy. Today, you can talk about career-related things to an experienced person, who will give you good advice. Today will be a good day for those preparing for a competitive exam. Married life will remain happy, and you will get the happiness of children.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 04

Cancer

You will spend today with family members. People working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement today, and their financial condition will improve. You can get good news from your children, which will make you feel proud. Today, you can go for a picnic with friends, which will make you feel refreshed. Today, you can take your family shopping, which will make them happy.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 09

Leo

Today is going to be a very special day. Today,y you can take help from a friend to complete the pending work. Today will be a good day for shopkeepers;s, as there is a possibility of earning good money today. Those interested in the field of art can get good offers today. There is a possibility of getting good job offers for engineering students today. You can meet a friend after a long time, and you will be happy to meet them.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 06

Virgo

Today will be a good day. Today, you are likely to get a big deal in business, which can bring you financial gain. Today, there are signs that you're getting good news from your in-laws. Today, you will be successful in creating harmony between family relationships. Today, money may be spent on entertainment, but you will get happiness. In the evening, you will go out somewhere with the children, and they will be happy. You may feel physically tired due to excessive work.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 05

Libra

Today, your interest in new tasks will increase, which will help you learn something new. Today, there will be good money in business, but try to avoid unnecessary expenses. Today, the financial side will be stronger than before, and there will be an increase in comfort and convenience at home. By doing extra work in the office today, the pending work will be completed quickly, due to which the boss can pat your back happily. Those interested in the field of music can get an offer to sing in a film today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 08

Scorpio

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today, if you start any work after taking the blessings of elders, then you are sure to benefit. Today, you should be a little careful about your health, so it will be better if you do not eat outside food. Lovemates of this zodiac sign can plan to go on a long drive today, and family members will support them. Today is going to be beneficial for lawyers; you will get a great victory in a big case today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will be successful in most of your tasks. Today, the pleasant atmosphere of the house will make you happy, and children will also study diligently. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, the boss can gift you a useful item. Students need to change their timetable to make changes in their studies today. The confusion going on for the last few days will be solved today through your spouse, which will give you relief.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 04

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can take the advice of an expert to make your business bigger. Today, before doing any work, make a plan for it, so that it will be easy to complete. If you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Today, take care of your health as well as the members of the house, and avoid eating fried food.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Lucky number- 02

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will suddenly get huge monetary gains in business, and you will be happy with material happiness. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign as well; you will concentrate on studies. Today, there will be sweetness in your married life, which will make the whole family happy. People working in social work will fulfil their responsibilities very well today. Today, while talking to anyone, keep your words under control, otherwise your work may get spoiled.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 07

Pisces

Today will be a great day. Today, you will make tireless efforts to take your business to new heights. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac sign; you can go out for dinner with your spouse. Today you may meet an old friend, which will make both of you happy. Today, you may get an opportunity to suddenly gain money in business. Doing yoga regularly will keep your health fit.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 08

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)