Horoscope Today, July 18: Good day for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Shravan month and Friday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 5:02 pm today. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 3:56 pm today. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2:14 pm today. Apart from this, today is Kalashtami and Shri Sheetalashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 18, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get full support from the people of the family in any work. Today, you can think about starting a new business. Today, do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands; any small opportunity can make you rich. Problems related to student life will be solved today with someone's help. With the blessings of Mother Lakshmi, you will get wealth and grains.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 02

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get success in most of the tasks. The day is going to be great for the people of this zodiac who are associated with government jobs. The obstacles to promotion for a long time can be removed today. The rift in the relationship with your spouse will end today, and there will be sweetness in your relationship. My love partner will try to make today a beautiful day.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 06

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, but there may be a lot of hard work. Students who are preparing to take admission will soon complete their preparations. There will be harmony in married relationships. Today, before starting any work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work. Mother Lakshmi also has special blessings on you today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 08

Cancer

Today will be a fine day for you. Today, you can start a business in partnership. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work harder. You can take help from your senior officials. The day is going to be great for those who are newly married. You can also plan to go out somewhere.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 04

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, new creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will also use well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work, and your juniors can also learn from you. You would like to spend today with your family, and you can also plan to go out somewhere with the family. The day will be good in terms of health, pay attention to your food.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 07

Virgo

Today will be favourable for you. People who have a wholesale business there are signs of getting a big deal today. People of this zodiac sign can discuss starting a business today. Today, you can get someone's support with office work. Today, guests can suddenly arrive at your home, due to which there will be a lot of activity in the house. Mother Lakshmi can also get you money today.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 03

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get great employment opportunities, taking advantage of which you can progress in your life. To take care of transactions in business today, check everything thoroughly before making any big decisions. Women who want to start a home industry will get full support from their families. Today, everything will be fine in your family, and you will get the blessings of the elders of the house.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 01

Scorpio

Today will be a better day for you. You can start a new work, and your spouse will support you. Today, those who want to shift home can start the work. If you are confused about something, then talk to your friends about it, and you will feel good. Today, pay attention to your words while talking to anyone.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 06

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get more money in business today than usual. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today, you can be a part of any special puja. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. You can get an offer of transfer to the desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from the teachers today.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 05

Capricorn

Today, your day has brought some changes. Today, you will have to work a little harder to complete your tasks. For those who are associated with any business related to hotels or food, the day will be a little better than before. Those who want to shift their business or open another branch can plan it today. Today, you will get the support of your father in both life and work. Sweetness will remain in family relationships, and new happiness will come to the house.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 09

Aquarius

Today will be a day that will bring you more profit than usual. A long-running plan will be completed today. You can also think about starting a new work; the day will be beneficial for you. Today, you can go to a new place with friends, where you will also make new friends. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with the field of art or music.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today, along with making money in business, you will also see an increase in expenses. Today in the office, the boss will praise you for some work, and you will get the support of colleagues. Today, lovemates will spend a good time with each other, and you guys can also go to watch a movie. Those preparing for a competitive exam will get the support of teachers today, which will give them the right direction. Today, children can share their thoughts with you, and you should listen to them carefully.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)