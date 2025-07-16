Horoscope Today, July 17: New employment opportunities for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 17, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 7:10 pm today. There will be Sukarma Yoga from 9:29 am today to 6:48 am tomorrow. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 3:39 pm late tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 17 July 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you are getting signs of good money in business. Women of this zodiac who want to start a business will get full support from their family members. Today, there will be mutual harmony with your spouse, and you can go somewhere to roam. Students will get a chance to go out and study today. Those working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 02

Taurus

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will make decisions in business matters only after thinking carefully. Today, the completion of office work on time will give peace to your mind, and you will set new targets. Students preparing for competitive exams will get help in their studies by getting the full support of teachers.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 08

Gemini

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get new employment opportunities, which will help in your progress. Students will be successful in completing their pending work today. If you are going to give an interview, then today is the day of your success. Today, you will help a friend financially. Today, your mind will be engaged in creative work, and you can complete an incomplete painting.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 07

Cancer

Today will bring a new direction in your life. Today, your financial side will remain strong, and your enthusiasm will increase due to the support of your parents in your work. Today, you will be happy with the success of your children, and the children will also remain confident. Today, you can also go somewhere with your spouse, and love and respect will increase between you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 04

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is the day to leave laziness and do something new. People of this zodiac who are associated with the social service sector will be full of busyness, and you will get inspiration to do something big. The family troubles that have been going on for a long time will end today. There will be happiness in the family, and you can plan a tour with the family. There is a possibility of promotion for the people working in their current jobs today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 05

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will suggest to your parents to work on a big plan, and you will get their full support. The business class of this zodiac will get good profit today, and the financial condition will improve. Today is a better day for the students; they will make new friends in college. Today, you will take the help of new techniques to complete the work on time, and the work will become easy and simple.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 01

Libra

Today, your day has brought happy moments. Those working in private offices will be given the responsibility of working on a new project today. You will help someone in need, and you will get happiness. People of this zodiac who are involved in sports will get a chance to learn something new from their coach today. Today, you will do some adventurous work in which you will be appreciated. Today, after work, you will party with friends in the evening.

Lucky colour Peach

Lucky number- 03

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today, with your discretion, some of your pending work will be completed. The office environment will be relaxed, which will improve the way we work. Today, you will be in coordination with your spouse, and there will be sweetness in your relationships. Today, along with the hustle and bustle of the day, take care of your health, and keep your diet right.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 08

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. If you want to open a new branch related to your business, then you can talk to your family members about this. Today you will meet someone after meeting whom your perspective of seeing the world will change. Today, you will take time out from your hectic life and spend some time with your family.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 03

Capricorn

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you may have to travel due to some work, whose good results you will see in the future. Today, with someone's help, your government work will be done. Women of this zodiac who want to start some work from home will get full support from their spouse.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 05

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will complete some important work, which will give you mental peace. Today, if you share your thoughts with someone, they will understand you. You will be interested in social or religious activities, and work will be completed according to your wishes. People of this zodiac sign who do private jobs can get good news related to promotion.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will suddenly get huge money in business, and there will be an increase in comforts and amenities in the house. Today is the time to work with full hard work and concentration, there are chances of success in your work soon. Due to your good health, today you will feel energetic. Lovemates will spend a good time with each other today, and you can also go for dinner. Today, you will participate in an important meeting in which you will achieve success.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)