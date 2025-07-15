Horoscope Today, July 16: Taurus to get financial benefit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 16, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha on Wednesday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 9:02 pm today. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 11:57 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:51 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today at 5:30 pm, the Sun will transit into Cancer. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 16, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Today you can help any of your colleagues or friends, which will give a lot of satisfaction to your mind. People working in private offices will get help from seniors in completing the project today. Today will be a very good day for people doing business. Whatever you want to do to increase your business, you can make a profit from it.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 07

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. You can also do some new work to increase the business, in which you will get a financial benefit. Today your boss will be happy with you and after seeing your work he can promote you or can also give you a bonus etc. Today guests can come to your house, and there will be hustle and bustle in the family. There will be mutual harmony with your spouse, and you will also enjoy the children.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 01

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your mind will be very happy about something today. You will try to keep your mind very calm with spirituality. Avoid doing any useless work today. The ongoing rift with your spouse will end today, and happiness will come into your life. Today you can take advice from an experienced person regarding your career, who will help you in making decisions.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 04

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Do not make any changes in business today. Today you will work diligently in the office, and your chances of promotion may increase. You can get some religious work done in your house, where you will invite your special guests. Students of this zodiac will get a chance to move forward, in the contribution of teachers is very important. You will fulfil your responsibility well in political work.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 08

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get respect in society today, due to which your mind will be very satisfied. Your mind will be engaged in religious programs. You can distribute charity goods in a temple. Today you can get some good news from your in-laws. Today the family atmosphere will remain pleasant, all the members of the family will sit together and enjoy. People working in private jobs will get the support of colleagues in completing some work today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 02

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary gain in business, and there will be happiness in the family. There will be harmony in married relationships, you people can go shopping. Today, while talking to someone, keep a little control over your speech, so that your relationship does not get spoiled. Women will do the work of decorating the house today, which will improve their mood. Today evening you can go for a walk with your friends, and you will also eat in a good restaurant.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 09

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Those who are associated with the automobile sector, today will get good monetary gains. Today all your work will be completed, for which you are working so hard. You can achieve a big achievement, in which your confidence will increase to a great extent. Today your day will be spent in busy work, after the fatigue of the whole day, you will lighten your mind by playing games with the children.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 04

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day. Today you can plan to start a startup, in which you will get the support of your parents. The day can be a bit hectic for employed people, because there can be a change of place in the job. Today a complicated property matter can be solved, which will give you a pleasant feeling. Those who play sports will get the support of the coach today, due to which their talent will shine even more. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 02

Sagittarius

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, cloth merchants will get opportunities to earn money, and they will get material happiness. If you go to the market for shopping today, first of all, make a list of goods, so that you do not pick up unnecessary things. There are chances of you getting good news from your children today, and there will be happiness in the house. Women can retire from household work today and go to a musical concert.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 01

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, those doing electronic business will get good profit. Looking at your work in the family, your fame can increase a lot. Those who work should work carefully today, even a small mistake of yours can spoil any work. Your relationship with your spouse will improve, and there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Today you will get relief in court-related matters.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 07

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you can make up your mind to start a new work. Today you will get an opportunity to be proud of your child, and people around you will also praise you. If you want to buy a house, shop etc., then today will be an auspicious day and your work can be done. Today you can plan a party at your home, which will make everyone happy. Today you can do some work related to creativity, in which you will get great success.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 08

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the field of work and you will get the full fruits of your hard work. Today you should be a little careful while giving and taking money. Today you can express any wish of your heart to your mother, which she will try to fulfil. Students who want to go abroad to get an education will get a chance to go abroad by joining an institution today. Today you will help an elderly person, from whom you will receive blessings.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 02

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)