Horoscope Today, July 15: Monetary gains for Aries in textile business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 15, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Tuesday, the Panchami Tithi of Shravan Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 10:40 pm tonight. There will be good fortune till 2:12 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, there will be Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra till 5:47 am tomorrow. Apart from this, apart from Mangala Gauri Vrat, Bhaum Vrat is also observed on Tuesday, falling during the Shravan month today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 15 July 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a day of good results for you. Today, those doing the textile business will get big money. Today you will get to spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. Today, you will be successful in solving any problem. You will dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. If you stay away from negative people and avoid laziness today, your work will be done easily. If you avoid unnecessary movement today, it will be good for you.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 08

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. People working in hardware will get opportunities to earn good money today. If you postpone transactions today, you will avoid any upcoming problems. People of this zodiac will get new employment opportunities, which will increase their confidence. Today, an official trip is possible for you. Today, you can give an expensive gift to your spouse. Your family members will agree on something important. You will get many opportunities today to expand your business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 06

Gemini

Today is going to be a fine day for you. Today, you will work hard to complete your tasks. However, by taking the right decision at the right time, many of your problems will also be solved. Do not start any new work at this time; focus on organising today's work. People working in private offices may have a change in their work timings today. Students need to work a little harder in their studies. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 02

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Today, during the meeting in the office, you will put forward your ideas, which will be appreciated for your foresight. People working in government departments will get pleasant changes in their jobs, and they will get good news related to a transfer. Today, you can go for dinner with your family in the evening, and everyone will be happy. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your married life. Those interested in social work will get an opportunity to fulfil a big responsibility today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 03

Leo

Today, luck will be with you throughout the day. Today, you will get excellent opportunities to progress in your job. Today, do not take any decision in haste and do not interfere in the matters of others. Today, you will go to the market with your spouse to buy essential items for the house. Today, your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Today, due to the sudden arrival of guests at home, the work of women may increase. Today evening, you can go to the park with the children.

Lukcy colour - Golden

Lucky number - 09

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today, you will start the day with a good habit. Today, avoid unnecessary expenses. You will get a chance to laugh and entertain with friends. You will organise religious activities with family members at home. Today, many avenues of your progress will open. There is a need to do office work with a little caution, as someone can complain about your work. Today, you should avoid getting into a tussle with anyone, and bring some logic into your life.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 04

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, you will talk to family members about starting a new job. There will be a balance between family and business activities. Think of completing any work quickly, and it will be good for you. Today, do not take any decision by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise your work may get spoiled. If you are associated with any special organisation, then definitely contribute to the activities related to it; this will give you peace and also increase your respect. Avoid eating spicy food from outside today, as this will keep your health good.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 08

Scorpio

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you can make many big decisions to complete a task. There will be some challenges in business; however, you will get appropriate results according to your hard work. Today, take steps in matters of lending and borrowing after thinking a little. Lovemates should have a sense of proper harmony and cooperation with each other. Today, you will have good bonding with seniors, but today, instead of postponing any work, act on it immediately, which will benefit you.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a very special day for you. Today, you will get opportunities to move forward in life, which you must take advantage of. Women will complete their household work on time today, and they will pursue their favourite work. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the achievement of a family member. People doing marketing jobs will get a good client today, which will bring them financial benefits in the future. You will get the support of the officers in completing the new project. Today, along with work, take care of your health as well, so that the work gets completed on time.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 01

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can think of getting the old house renovated, and you can take the opinion of your spouse on this subject. If you keep sweetness in conversation today, it is good for you. Today, there are chances of meeting a senior officer. Today, despite personal busyness, you will spend some time with senior and experienced people. Today you will get a lot of information and you will learn new things. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 03

Aquarius

Today will be a special day for you. Today, you will try to make your business bigger. Today, only humility and flexibility in your behaviour will get you respect. Depth and closeness in family relationships will give you comfort. Today, you will fulfil the responsibility of a social function very well. Today, you can make some big decisions in the interest of the family, but if you work with patience, then the work will be easy. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse, and your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 07

Pisces

Today is going to be a fine day for you. Today, you may have to run a little more in connection with some work. Students of this zodiac who are preparing for government jobs will get success soon. Today, your interest in charity work will increase. Today, your friends will be impressed by your words, and your family life will be happy. Today, your relations with your neighbours will improve, and you will visit each other's homes. Today, your health will be good, due to which you will be able to concentrate on your work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 02

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)