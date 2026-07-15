Horoscope Today, July 15: Daily predictions for Aries, Leo, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Ashadha Shukla Paksha Pratipada and Wednesday coincide today. The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect until 11:52 AM, while Harshan Yoga will continue until 8:05 AM. Pushya Nakshatra will prevail until 9:47 PM. The day also marks the beginning of Gupt Navratri, an important nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, which will be observed from July 15 to July 22. According to astrologer Indu Prakash, the day may bring fresh opportunities, important decisions and positive changes for all 12 zodiac signs. Read on to know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a rewarding day for Aries natives. You may spend most of your time engaged in spiritual or religious activities. Money that has been stuck or lent to someone could finally be returned, bringing relief. The atmosphere at home will remain peaceful and cheerful. If you are planning home renovations, following Vastu principles may prove beneficial. Your dedication and hard work will help you achieve the results you desire. Students will benefit from spending time alone to think through an important matter. Practising pranayama will help improve respiratory health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today promises to be a favourable day for Taurus natives. Problems that have been troubling you may finally find quick solutions. Government-related work is likely to bring positive results. You may spend time planning personal matters and gain valuable insights from experienced people. A visit from an important guest could lead to meaningful discussions at home. Keep your plans confidential for now. Students are likely to be rewarded for their hard work. You will successfully balance your personal and family responsibilities. A thoughtful gift from your spouse may brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a productive day. Support from colleagues will make your work easier, while juniors may look to you for guidance. Staying positive will help you complete tasks efficiently. You could also meet an influential or politically connected person today. Although your workload may increase, the results will make your efforts worthwhile. Family misunderstandings may finally be resolved with your intervention. Guiding children at the right time will boost their confidence. Political connections may also help you complete official work. Your romantic relationship is likely to improve.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives are likely to enjoy a pleasant day. It is a good time to begin new projects or implement fresh ideas. You may feel confused about something but sharing your thoughts with a trusted friend will bring relief. Focus on your own work instead of getting involved in others' matters. Avoid unnecessary travel as it may save both time and energy. Spending quality time with family will lift your mood. Couples may plan a long drive together. Some of you may also consider buying a new vehicle. Mothers may prepare something sweet for their children.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives may have a fairly balanced day. Work pressure at the office could increase, and overtime may be required. Maintaining a disciplined routine will help you stay on top of your responsibilities. You will feel energetic throughout the day. Your contribution towards improving comforts at home will be appreciated. Advice from a close person could prove beneficial. Religious activities may attract your interest. Those dealing with health issues for some time are likely to experience relief.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to have a positive day. A long-standing problem may finally be resolved, bringing peace of mind. Your involvement in social activities will help expand your network. A practical approach will improve your efficiency. You will also make time for family and relatives, and there could be discussions about organising a religious event at home. You may focus on making meaningful changes in your life. Working professionals can expect new opportunities, while sportspersons are likely to benefit from favourable prospects.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives are likely to have a pleasant day. You may make plans related to buying property or a vehicle. Concerns about your children's education or career are likely to be resolved. Travel undertaken today could prove beneficial. There will be a lively atmosphere at home with plenty of interaction among family members. Spending some time on spiritual activities will help boost your confidence. You may receive good news from your in-laws' side. Your reputation in society is likely to improve. It is also a favourable day to make important decisions or finalise a new business deal. You and your spouse may stay busy completing household tasks.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives will begin the day on a positive note. Ongoing problems may be resolved with the guidance of your parents. Avoid interfering in other people's matters. You may make plans to spend time with friends. Relief from an old debt is also possible. The office environment is likely to become more positive, making it a favourable day for professional growth. Those suffering from headaches may experience relief. Students can also expect a good day.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives may have a mixed day. Work done with focus and patience will bring favourable results. Your romantic life is likely to remain pleasant, and those who are eligible for marriage may receive a proposal. A busy schedule could keep you occupied throughout the day. Avoid being overly strict with children, as it may affect their confidence. Those working in the real estate sector may launch a new housing project. Your spouse may ask for a special gift today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives are likely to have a good day. If you have been planning to buy a house, today looks favourable. Your attention will remain focused on domestic responsibilities. Avoid making hasty business decisions and consider updating your working style. Investors may see gains from the stock market. Business owners could receive a major online order. Stay alert to the activities of colleagues and employees at work. Those dealing with back pain may find relief after consulting a specialist. Your relationship may also receive family approval.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives are likely to enjoy a cheerful day. Friends may seek your help, and you will be happy to support them. Taking advice from an experienced person before making investments could benefit you in the future. A positive attitude will help you overcome difficult situations. Children's concerns related to studies may also be resolved. Business owners are likely to earn good profits. You may need to work overtime to complete an important project. Helping someone in need will bring emotional satisfaction. Students can expect a favourable day, while the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to receive full support from their family today. Those working in the banking sector will complete their tasks efficiently. Maintaining social media presence and public relations will prove beneficial in the long run. Couples are likely to spend quality time together. Introducing changes to your work routine may improve your performance. You may also develop an interest in new assignments. Your practical business approach will help you move ahead professionally. A meeting with influential political figures could prove beneficial. Religious activities may be planned at home. A conversation with friends over the phone will leave you feeling happy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)