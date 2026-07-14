Horoscope Today, July 14, 2026: Know today's astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Amavasya Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha, which will remain in effect until 3:14 PM. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will prevail until 12:10 AM. The day is also observed as Snan, Daan and Shraddha Amavasya, making it an auspicious time for charity, spiritual practices and paying homage to ancestors. Here's what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. Keeping your emotions under control will help you resolve pending tasks with ease. Circumstances are working in your favour, and an important phone call may bring good news. Trust your instincts and avoid getting influenced by others. Stay away from unnecessary arguments. Students should avoid wasting time and remain focused on their studies. Your family life will remain stable and peaceful. Following a disciplined and balanced diet will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is set to be a positive day. You will feel energetic and motivated throughout the day. Young professionals may achieve an important career milestone. Your financial position is likely to remain strong. Those working in IT and media may benefit from fresh ideas and research. Professionals in management will be able to prevent major issues through alertness and careful planning. Walking and regular exercise will help you stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

New opportunities are likely to come your way today. You will be able to convince others to support your ideas. Those working in technology, engineering and law may achieve something significant. Your practical approach will help you complete a challenging project ahead of schedule. Your quick decision-making skills will earn appreciation from seniors. You may also take an important financial decision today. Honest conversations within the family will strengthen relationships. Your bond with your partner will deepen. Avoid overthinking.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today may bring a mix of opportunities and challenges. However, a task that has been stuck for a long time is likely to move forward. Discussions related to home maintenance or renovation may take place. You will enjoy good coordination with colleagues at work. The day is especially favourable for those associated with law, consultancy and management. Avoid being stubborn over minor issues. Children may ask for new clothes, and you are likely to fulfil their wish. You will openly discuss future plans with your spouse. Your health will remain stable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

You will feel confident and motivated today. Business owners may see financial gains. Avoid looking at situations from only one perspective. Consider every aspect before making decisions. Work will progress smoothly, and your logical thinking is likely to impress your seniors. Your boss may even reward your performance. You could stay busy with an important family event. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an excellent day. While you will be satisfied with your current achievements, you will also feel motivated to aim higher. Family discussions may revolve around new opportunities, and your long-term financial planning will be appreciated. You will get the chance to express your opinions at work. Happiness from children is indicated. Your love life looks promising. Women may enjoy online shopping and find attractive discounts. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to receive encouraging results. Your health will remain steady.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

You may have a busy day ahead. Your hard work and practical approach will help improve your comfort and lifestyle. Guidance from an elder will prove valuable. You may hesitate before accepting a new responsibility, but pending work is likely to get completed successfully. Efforts made towards an important project will bring positive results. Businesspersons may benefit from major investments. Those working away from home may finally get a chance to meet their families. Couples will enjoy peaceful moments together. Listening to soothing music will help you relax.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today looks promising. Support from others will help you complete important tasks. Taking practical financial decisions instead of emotional ones will open new opportunities for growth. Good news is likely to brighten your day. Those involved in research, writing and spiritual education may adopt new methods to improve their work. Newly married couples may receive a warm welcome from their in-laws. Relationships will strengthen, and new responsibilities may come your way. Your dressing sense is likely to earn compliments at work. Spending time in nature or gardening will improve your mental wellbeing.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to bring happy moments. Luck will support you in new ventures. Those connected with literature may receive good news. Your career will move in a positive direction. Your spouse's advice will prove useful in an important matter. You may plan to watch a movie with friends. Letting go of old family disputes will work in your favour. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful gift. Include fresh fruits and green vegetables in your diet for better health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Balance, patience and harmony will guide your decisions. You will successfully manage different situations with maturity. Peace and happiness will prevail at home, and your wisdom will help resolve ongoing issues. Being careful with money will benefit you in the long run. You will feel calm and emotionally stable. Small moments will bring genuine happiness today. Lawyers may achieve success in an important case and attract new clients. You may also learn something valuable from an experienced person. Your health will remain strong, and married life will be happy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be productive. You will stay committed to achieving your goals. Your family will appreciate your sense of responsibility. This is a good time to sharpen your skills for future financial growth. At work, your efficiency and attention to detail will be recognised. The efforts you make today will lay the foundation for future success. You will remain focused and patient. You may also consider investing in a new business venture. Traders are likely to see profits. Couples may plan an outing together. Avoid sitting in the same position for too long, as it could lead to back or neck pain.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. It is a good time to make clear and practical decisions. You will focus on facts instead of emotions. Your straightforward approach may make some family members uncomfortable, but it will help resolve ongoing issues. Business owners will be able to settle old disputes wisely. Your efforts to expand your business are likely to succeed. While making financial decisions, rely on logic instead of emotions. Your parents will be proud of your intelligence. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your spouse. Overall, you will feel healthy and energetic.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)