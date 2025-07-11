Horoscope Today, July 12: New employment opportunities for Cancer; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 12, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, July 12, 2025: Today is Saturday, the second day of Shravan Krishna Paksha. The second date will remain till 1:47 pm today. Vishkumbh Yoga will remain till 7:32 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 6:53 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Ashunyashayan Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 12, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Those doing business in gold and silver will get huge monetary benefits. The ongoing discord in married life will improve today; there will be newness in the relationship. Children can go out for a picnic with friends today. Lovemates will take care of each other today, which will make their relationship stronger. Those interested in literature can start writing poetry on social issues today. Avoid money transactions today.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 09

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can talk to a friend about starting a business. Today you will get the stuck money, and business relationships will become stronger. Today you will get freedom from debt, which will enable you to progress further. Today your mind will be busy with imagination; new ideas will come which will bring benefits in the future. There will be happiness and peace in the family; health will improve. Women will take some time for themselves after work today.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 02

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will work in a planned manner, in which you will get success. Today you will take some bold steps regarding the family. Unmarried people are getting indications of getting marriage proposals today. Students can ask for help from seniors regarding their studies today. In some cases, you should work wisely today. People working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement. Today your health will be fine, due to which you will be able to do better work.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 06

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you will try to move forward. Married life will remain happy; good news will be received from the children's side. Do some research before investing in the stock market. Women can start some work from home, in which they will get great benefit. Today there can be a discussion with a friend about something. Today there are chances of your travel.

Lucky colour – Indigo

Lucky number – 08

Leo

Today is going to be useful for you. Today you will fulfil your dreams with your hard work and passion. Today is a good day for those who invest in property. Today you will try to do something good for society, being filled with the spirit of social welfare. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with their family members today; they will get the support of the family.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 05

Virgo

Today will be an important day for you. From a business point of view, you will get a big monetary benefit today. Today, after finishing all the work related to the daily routine, you will also take some time for yourself. People doing research in any field will get a big achievement today. Today you will do something that will inspire people from you in the coming time. Today is a big day for the students; they will get an opportunity to sit in a competitive exam.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 4

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary benefit in business; there will be an increase in material comforts. Today you will spend a good time with your spouse; you can also go out for dinner. Today you may have to go to another city in connection with work. Women can attend a social function today, where they will get a chance to meet new people. Today you will go on a trip with the family, which will refresh your mood.

Lucky Colour – Red

Lucky Number – 3

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you can shift your business to another place. Today is a happy day for lawyers; they will win a case. Today you will try to improve the family atmosphere. Today you can organise a religious event at home after consulting elders. Today do not interfere in anyone's personal matters; stay away as much as possible. Today you will stay at home and play games with your siblings and can also go out for a walk.

Lucky Colour – Purple

Lucky Number – 01

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get a great opportunity to meet a big celebrity. Today the ongoing rift with your spouse will improve, and the family atmosphere will become pleasant. Today your neighbours will praise you; your relationship with them will be better than before. In some matters, you should be careful today so that you can avoid losses. Today you will be able to do more work than usual with the help of colleagues.

Lucky Colour – Golden

Lucky Number - 07

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will try to make the business bigger with your spouse. Today you will get good news through your relatives. You will get the affection of your mother, which will relieve your stress. Today you can start your political career; you will get great opportunities. Students will get a great opportunity to go out and study today. Today you will feel positive energy, due to which your inclination towards spirituality will increase.

Lucky Colour– Peach

Lucky Number – 8

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will work hard to fulfil your dreams. Today you will get a golden opportunity to lead a big project in the office. Women of this zodiac will be more interested in creative work today; you will work to decorate the house. Today you will meet friends; old memories will be refreshed. Problems related to student life will be solved; teachers will support you. Today you will get rid of family problems.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 02

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get good money in the clothing business. Today the boss will praise your work in the office; you can also be offered a big position. Today you will talk about some important issues with your spouse. Today you will receive a gift from your in-laws, which will make you happy. People waiting for a job will get an offer from a multinational company today. Health-related problems will be resolved, due to which you will find yourself in a better position today.

Lucky Colour – Brown

Lucky Number – 05

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)