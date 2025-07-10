Horoscope Today, July 11: Business matters will improve for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 11, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today's Horoscope, July 11, 2025: Today is Friday, the Pratipada date of Shravan Krishna Paksha. The Pratipada date will remain till 2:09 pm late night today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 8:44 pm tonight. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 6:36 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 11, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get guidance from experienced persons related to careers, and students will be alert towards their studies. Today guests will arrive at your home. Today it will be appropriate if you consult an experienced person while taking important decisions. If you work wholeheartedly without being careless and lazy to keep business activities organised, then soon you will get new possibilities. Today you will have harmony with your spouse.

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Lucky Number – 09

Taurus

Today has brought new happiness in your life. Today, the excellent advice received from experienced people will be beneficial for you. If you discuss its aspects before doing any work, then it will pave new paths for your progress. Along with this, your confidence will also increase. Today, a journey undertaken in connection with any work will be beneficial for you. Those who are associated with the field of marketing can get good clients today, which will benefit their business.

Lucky Colour – Brown

Lucky Number – 07

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get advice from experienced people in government work, which will make your work easier. People doing jobs will do their work seriously and honestly. Today, there are chances of your progress in the job. Today your relationship with the client will become strong, which will be beneficial for your business. Today there will be a disciplined and peaceful atmosphere in the family. Meeting a dear friend will also refresh old happy memories. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today.

Lucky Colour – Grey

Lucky Number – 05

Cancer

Today luck will be with you all day. Today you will definitely take out some time for your parents as well. Their blessings and advice will be a factor of good fortune for you. Today, instead of scolding your children, try to understand and explain to them; everything will be fine. Activities at the workplace will continue smoothly today. Today you will try your best to control your expenses. Women will cook food of children's choice today; happiness will remain in married life.

Lucky Colour – Indigo

Lucky Number – 01

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you are likely to get good news; this happiness can be about the career of your son in your house. Today you will get beneficial and interesting information; your confidence will increase. Today your important work will be completed without any hindrance, your confidence will be strengthened and you will spend the day with full energy. There can also be a programme to visit a religious place with the family. Working women of this zodiac sign will get encouragement in the office.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 03

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will take part in social work with great enthusiasm. Today business matters will improve. Today you will understand the feelings of your spouse, which will increase closeness in the relationship. Lovemate may get opportunities to meet, which will make your day go well. Taking care of the small needs of family members will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. Children need to concentrate on studies today; you should help them. Today your relationship with your neighbour will improve.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 02

Libra

Today is going to be a positive day for you. Today your family matter will be resolved with the help of an elder; happiness will come back in the family. Today, apart from your daily routine tasks, you will also spend time on other works. Your presence and ideas in some social activities will be commendable. Today you will get the stuck money. Today some people can spread rumours against you out of a sense of competition. But these activities will not have any effect on your honour and respect.

Lucky Colour – Libra

Lucky Number – 09

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get good news through someone close to you. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. Today a positive and disciplined approach will keep you happy throughout the day. Decisions taken with your own wisdom will get appropriate results. Students are likely to get success in interviews or career-related fields. Today try to solve the problem in a peaceful manner; you can take help from a friend. Today your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude. Today you will go to visit a religious place with your family.

Lucky Colour – Orange

Lucky Number – 07

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will get good money in business; along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination. Some important decisions can be taken regarding the arrangement in partnership. Today an official trip is possible regarding a project. Today you will go to the mall with your spouse; you will also buy gifts for the children. You will try to handle the situations through mutual harmony. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 05

Capricorn

Today will be helpful for you in achieving success. Today you will work on a new project in the office in which you will get success. Today you will get an opportunity to meet some special people, and the pending work will also be organised. Today you will be successful in solving family-related problems. If your money is stuck somewhere, then today you will get it back. Today avoid interfering in the matters of others and focus on your work.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 09

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. The day is good for business; today a good deal can be finalised in real estate. Today you may feel tired due to excessive workload in the office. The atmosphere of the house will remain sweet and pleasant. Today you will respect the feelings of your spouse, which will make your relationship beautiful. There are chances of a two-fold increase in your business, which will strengthen your financial position.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 07

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your friend may ask you for financial help, which you will not disappoint. You will get the support of the authorities in completing a big project. Today is the time for you to get the fruits of the efforts made in your career and personal life for some time. Today you can get great success, which will make your mind happy. By doing meditation, your health will be good, and you will get mental peace.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 08