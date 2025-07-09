Horoscope Today, July 10: Gemini to get benefits in government work, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 10, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Thursday, the full moon date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. The full moon date will remain till 2:07 pm today. Indra Yoga will remain till 9:38 pm tonight. Also, after crossing the whole day today, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 5:56 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Snan Daan Ki Purnima and Guru Purnima fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 10, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

You will have a good day today. Your married life will be golden. Today you will feel very good in roaming around and spending on yourself. You will get success in expanding the business, and if you are making any additional plan related to employment, then you are likely to get everyone's support for it. You will get chances for financial gain. Today, you will spend a lot of money on a project for children. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get full support from the family.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 02

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you may be a little confused about something, but soon everything will be fine. Today, the desire to do something new will awaken in your mind, and today you will get money from someone close to you. If you invest your money in some religious work today, then you will get family happiness. Today, the contribution of your spouse will prove to be effective in your important work. Students of this zodiac can run around a bit for work related to filling out the form. People of this zodiac should use vehicles carefully when going out of the house today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 07

Gemini

Today, the solution to all your problems will come out in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children, and you will have a good time with them. Today, you should focus on improving the quality of your work. Marketing-related activities will continue smoothly. Taking some time out for family today will make mutual relations sweet. And there will be a happy atmosphere in the family.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 05

Cancer

Today is going to be a relaxing day for you. Today, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in your family life. Today is going to be a very important day for poets of this zodiac. Today, you can also get awards for your talents. Today, you can talk to your life partner and take them out somewhere. Today will be a profitable day for businessmen of this zodiac. Today, your company will get profit from national and international import-export. Today you can go out somewhere with your friend.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 08

Leo

Today will be a fine day. In terms of your career, you will take on more responsibilities than your capacity. You may feel physically tired. Today, you will make anyone agree with your opinion. Your thinking may change regarding a particular matter. Today, your expenses may increase, so buy only the necessary items. Today is a good day for the people associated with the theatre of this zodiac. You will find new ways of progress in the workplace. After achieving success in some old work, people will shower you with praise. Married people of this zodiac will spend wonderful moments with everyone at home today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 06

Virgo

Today will be a busy day. Today, your close ones can surprise you by giving you a gift suddenly. Today, you can spend time with your children. People of this zodiac should make a careful decision in business today, as this will bring you success. Students can get good news regarding their careers. Today, you will get a full chance to create a good image of yourself among your people. Toda,y your enemies will stay away from you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 04

Libra

Today will be beneficial for you. If you want to start new plans, then do not postpone them for a long time. Whatever work you do today, you will definitely get success in it. People doing jobs will get full support from their colleagues today. Do not let go of the new opportunities that come your way. Today you can go out somewhere with friends. You will also get good profit in business today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 05

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. It is important to maintain order in business activities today. Maintaining relations with officers and respected people will be beneficial for your business. Today, you can get good orders. Your spouse and family members will be fully supportive of you. There will be an increase in wealth. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing. This will make your life comfortable.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 03

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get a good profit in business. Students will get better results in competitive exams. It is important to acquire new business-related information today. Businesses related to media and online work will benefit. The hard work done by you have done will also give better results. Government servants of this zodiac may have to handle some special workload. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health, and today you will get success at work.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 08

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will feel refreshed throughout the day, and positive energy will remain around you. Today, do not ignore any activity going on at the workplace and keep your plans secret. Today, there will be a peaceful atmosphere at the workplace. Today, by spending some time with family, some things can be learned. Today, you will not be careless for any reason; keep your food and routine organised. People will be happy with your behaviour, and happiness will increase in married life, and health will improve.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 06

Aquarius

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to succeed, but more hard work is needed in their studies. Your dedication and hard work that have been going on for some time are going to get more benefits today. So keep your focus on your work. Your emotional relationship with your spouse will be strong. Also, time can be spent on activities like entertainment and shopping, etc. Today, you will get the benefit of a political relationship in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 02

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Today, your good thinking will get good results. Your way of living and speaking will attract people towards you. Today, you need to work harder towards your studies and career. Today, while purchasing any special item, make sure to get information related to it. Today, your health will be better than before. Today, you need to take special care while driving.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 03

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)