Horoscope Today, July 10, 2026: Aries, Taurus, Pisces and other zodiac signs, check your daily forecast

New Delhi:

Today is Dashami Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha Udaya Tithi and Friday. Dashami Tithi will remain until 8:17 AM, after which Ekadashi Tithi will begin. Bharani Nakshatra will prevail until 1:15 PM today. In addition, Yogini Ekadashi Vrat will be observed today. Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares what July 10, 2026 has in store for you, along with simple remedies to make the day more favourable. Find out your lucky colour and lucky number as well.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a meaningful day for you. Your efficient way of working will open up new growth opportunities. You may have to help a friend in need. You could receive an invitation to attend an important meeting related to social welfare. Discussing work matters with colleagues at the office will prove beneficial in the future. Those in business should make solid plans to complete important tasks. You may also get an opportunity to attend a religious function at a close relative’s home. Those seeking employment are likely to receive good news. Your spouse’s support will boost your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a meaningful day for you. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. You may receive an invitation to attend an important social welfare meeting. Consulting colleagues at work will prove beneficial in the coming days. Business owners should make firm plans to complete pending tasks. Your improved work style will create new avenues for profit. You may also attend a religious event at a close relative’s home. Those looking for a job could receive positive news. Your spouse’s support will increase your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant day for you as you will try to complete your work with a calm mind. Your financial situation will remain stable. Young people need to manage their time wisely. Long-pending tasks are likely to be completed today, and your social reputation will improve. You will be successful in understanding the feelings of someone special. Staying involved in social activities will help expand your network. Household expenses may increase today. Stay calm while making important decisions and maintain humility in your behaviour. Your interest in creative work will grow. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

There are strong chances of a promotion. Your personality will remain balanced and positive. You may receive pending payments today, bringing financial relief. Seek advice from an elder or an experienced person before moving ahead. You will complete pending office work with patience, dedication and wisdom. New responsibilities may come your way. Spending time with family will bring satisfaction. Employment-related circumstances are likely to improve. News of the arrival of a new family member may create a festive atmosphere at home.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day for you. Trusting a friend will help you manage your work efficiently, making even difficult tasks seem easier. A fun family trip may be planned. Young people are likely to get the desired results from their hard work. Your behaviour will remain flexible today. Advice from an elderly family member will prove useful. Government-related responsibilities in business may increase. A pending property-related matter may be resolved. You may receive good news from your children. The atmosphere at home will remain positive. Your financial position will improve. Children may ask you to buy them a toy. Regular yoga and exercise will help you stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

It is going to be a busy day for you. Your workload at the office is likely to increase. If you discuss a transfer or promotion with your boss, you are likely to succeed. You will make plans for the future that may prove beneficial in the coming days. Those searching for a job may receive an offer today. There are chances of improvement in your financial condition. The day will be lucky for students. You will get the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. Those in love may plan a long drive. Take care of your children's health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Your polite and flexible nature will help you achieve success. Your father may entrust you with a new responsibility, which you will handle well. Decisions related to land or property are likely to be in your favour. Keep an eye on your business partners' activities. Business will become less hectic, allowing you to focus on new opportunities. Those associated with the real estate sector may finalise a profitable deal. People working in the government sector may have to travel. The family atmosphere will remain cheerful. Work-related responsibilities may remain high. Those dealing with diabetes may experience relief, but regular health check-ups are advisable.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Resolving a long-standing personal issue will bring great peace of mind. Your performance at work will be impressive, and colleagues will support you with an important task. Students will successfully balance studies and other responsibilities. Those associated with politics will build a positive image by participating in a social campaign, where they will connect with many people who will be impressed by their personality. Students have strong chances of succeeding in interviews or competitive examinations related to their careers. Married life will bring new happiness. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for the people associated with this zodiac sign. A positive and disciplined approach throughout the day will keep you happy. Decisions made with wisdom will bring good results. You may stay occupied with family matters today. From a business perspective, the day will be average. Those associated with agricultural production are likely to gain financially. Your boss may assign you an important responsibility at work. Some unexpected tasks may arise, and most of your planned work will be completed successfully. Students are likely to achieve success soon through consistent effort. Married life will remain harmonious. It will also be a pleasant day for couples, who may go out together. Your health will remain fine, but maintain a proper routine and healthy diet.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It will be an excellent day for you. You will make efforts to bring positivity into your personal life. Most of your plans are likely to be completed successfully. Shopkeepers dealing in electronic goods or dairy products are likely to earn good profits today. Meeting and interacting with new people will make you happy. Harmony will prevail in your relationship with your spouse. You may unexpectedly meet a close relative. Investing in property today could prove beneficial in the future. You may also plan a trip. Your sources of income will become stronger. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring new achievements for you. People associated with the field of science will receive appreciation and may even be honoured for their contributions. You may try to start new ventures to increase your income. Carefully considering new business offers could bring greater profits. An ongoing disagreement with someone close is likely to end today. Stay away from negative people, as you may receive good news. You may seek someone's advice regarding employment. Keep an eye on your children's activities and continue to guide them.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today you will be full of confidence. Your interest in religious activities will increase. You should try to complete your tasks with a positive mindset. Your spouse will help you complete important household work. The day will be favourable for students of this sign, and they are likely to achieve new accomplishments. Investing in the import-export business is likely to be profitable today. Support from friends and siblings in an important matter may bring sudden financial gains. Your spouse may surprise you with a gift today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)