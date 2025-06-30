Horoscope Today, July 1: Great opportunities on cards for Capricorns, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 1, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. This Shashthi Tithi will remain till 10:21 am. After that, Saptami Tithi will start. At the same time, Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 5:19 pm. Also, Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will remain till 8:54 am, after that, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 1, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you people will start some new work. Today, you will get money from someone, and the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today, you may have to go out of the office in connection with some work. Today will be a special day for the students; they will get good marks on the test paper today. Relationships with your spouse will improve. Today, you can plan a tour by sitting with the family. Today, your mother's health will be absolutely fine.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get huge monetary gains in business, and material comforts will increase. Today, you may get good news from relatives. People working in jobs will get opportunities for advancement today. Today, you can plan to party with friends. Today, your relationship with neighbours will improve, and cooperation will remain. Today you will feel a little tired during work, so take care of food and drink. Today is a good day for lovemates, you guys will spend a great time with each other.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you will benefit from a business point of view, but unnecessary expenses may increase. Today, you will maintain coordination with your spouse. Today, you will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which you will complete the work in less time. Today, you will get relief from any legal process, and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Today you will go to the market in the evening with your children. Today, a guest may arrive at your home. Any problem related to student life will be solved, and you will get the support of teachers. Today, your health will be fine, due to which will feel better.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, people working in society will get encouragement from senior people. Married life will remain happy, and today, children will support you in your work. Today is a special day for unmarried people; they will get a proposal for a good relationship today. There will be opportunities for progress in employment, financial condition will improve. People staying out of the house in connection with work will get a chance to meet their family today. Today, you will enjoy yourself with your friends, and due to your cheerful nature, you will attract people towards you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in business. Today, you will complete your daily tasks on time, so that you will be able to do other tasks. Today, there will be harmony in your relationship, and you will get support from your spouse. Today will be beneficial for students; today they can get an honour for some competition. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to fulfil a big responsibility today. People waiting for a job are likely to get an offer from a big company today. Today, you will discuss something special with your friend.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Those who are planning to invest in property will get a great offer today. You will get the benefit of the ancestral property today. Today, you can plan to organise a social function. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse, and today you will get an opportunity to work on a big project in the office. Writers will get an idea to write a good story today. Artists will get a chance to share a big stage today. People of this zodiac sign will be more inclined towards spirituality today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will get success in some special work, but there will be a lot of hard work. Happiness will remain in married life, and children will support you. Students can read some new content related to their studies today. Unmarried people are likely to get a proposal for a good relationship today. Today, you will maintain patience in your work, colleagues will support you. Today is a good day for lovemates, today you can go to watch a movie together. Married people will receive some special information from their in-laws today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you may be a little busy with some work, but the support of the employees will remain. Today will be a good day for students; the result of a competitive exam will come in their favour. Today, you can have a special talk with your spouse regarding children. There is a possibility of the completion of some work that has been going on for a long time. Women will enjoy today a lot. Today, you people can plan a kitty party at home. The routine of people associated with healthcare will be a bit busier today.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a special day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, financial condition will become stronger. Married life will remain happy and in the evening, you can go for a walk with your children. People associated with the digital world will get an opportunity to work on a big project today. People working in jobs can be transferred to another place. People who were in debt for a long time, today they will get relief from debt today. People who are looking for a good house today are likely to get a good deal. Today, your faith in God will be stronger; today, you can meet a saint.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number 7

Capricorn

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, you are going to get double the benefit from the investment. There will be harmony in married relationships, and children can insist on something. People working in jobs will get great opportunities for progress today. Today, you can go on a religious trip with your family. People of this zodiac will buy essential items for the house. New paths of progress will be paved in employment, and financial conditions will improve. Today, you will see a positive change in court-related matters. Students will get support from their teachers today, which will improve their level of studies.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will work on a new project, which will give growth to your career. Married life will remain happy, and children will love you. People who are waiting for a job can get an offer from a big company today. Today, you will be busy fulfilling social responsibilities. Today, you can plan to go on a trip with friends. People associated with the world of music will get an opportunity to perform on a big stage today. Today, you will do some creative work, which will keep your mind calm.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, due to which there will be happiness in the family. Children will discuss something special with you, and you should listen to them carefully. Today, you will get opportunities for advancement in your job, with which you will feel a great responsibility. Today, you will get an opportunity to attend a cultural function. Today is a good day for women; today you will take time for yourself and enjoy.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)