Horoscope Today, July 1, 2026: Career, love and money predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks Ashadha Krishna Paksha Dwitiya. Indra Yoga will remain in effect until 4:05 PM, while Uttarashada Nakshatra will prevail until 9:28 AM on July 2. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Singh.

According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, the planetary positions indicate varied outcomes for each zodiac sign, with opportunities for growth in some areas and a need for caution in others.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today promises to be productive and rewarding. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to receive encouraging results, while professionals may see their hard work pay off. Business owners, particularly those associated with media or online ventures, could benefit from new opportunities. Government employees may be entrusted with additional responsibilities. A religious ceremony at home is also possible.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks positive, especially for working professionals and students. Software engineers may receive an attractive job offer, while those in real estate could see financial gains. Students may secure admission to their preferred college. Couples may enjoy planning a long drive together, and an additional source of income could also be considered.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Fresh opportunities are likely to come your way. Trust your abilities rather than depending on others, and avoid being overly stubborn. Business owners may benefit from a promising partnership with a reputed company. Family time will be enjoyable, and your contribution towards social causes is likely to earn appreciation.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

This is a favourable day to begin a new project or implement fresh ideas. Real estate deals could prove profitable, while pending work may finally get completed. Good news at home is likely to lift everyone's spirits. However, pay extra attention while handling paperwork and avoid neglecting your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Support and guidance from senior family members will boost your confidence. The day is suitable for making important family decisions, and your communication skills will leave a positive impression on others. Students should stay focused on academics, while motorists are advised to drive carefully.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Responsibilities may increase, but you'll be able to handle them efficiently. Meeting new people could bring valuable insights for the future. Government employees may receive good news related to promotion. Family gatherings and visits from guests are likely to keep the atmosphere lively.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

The day brings fresh opportunities, particularly for business owners looking to expand. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve success. Spending time on spiritual activities will help you stay mentally calm, while your confidence is likely to impress senior officials.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

New opportunities could help you move forward in your career. Government-related work may bring favourable results, and long-pending financial commitments, such as loan repayments, may finally come to an end. Before investing in a new venture, prepare your budget carefully.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your confidence and positive mindset will help you perform well today. Guidance from an experienced mentor could prove valuable. While professional prospects look bright, avoid allowing negative people to affect your emotions. Maintaining a balanced diet will also benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is favourable for making important decisions and exploring new business opportunities. Young job seekers may receive positive news regarding employment. Financial planning will remain on track, and issues concerning your children may also find a solution.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A positive atmosphere around you will keep you motivated throughout the day. Stay alert at work and avoid sharing your plans prematurely. Spending quality time with family could reveal important information. Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle will contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

A busy but productive day awaits you. Long-pending government work is likely to move forward, while students should continue putting in consistent effort. Advice from an experienced person may help you resolve ongoing concerns. Those searching for a job could finally receive good news.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)