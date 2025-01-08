Horoscope Today, January 9: Financial condition to improve for Scorpio; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 9: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 9, 2025 Horoscope: Today is the Dashami date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Thursday. The Dashami date will remain till 12:23 pm today. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 5:29 pm today. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 3:07 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 9, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today, new ideas will come to your mind. Today, with the guidance of senior members of the house, the misunderstandings going on in the relationship will be removed. This is the time to improve your behavior and mistakes made in the past. You will make a new beginning with strength. You can also consider a new plan for some work. Sources of income are expected to increase. Your health is going to be good today. You should avoid getting into unnecessary fights. To improve your married life, you should avoid misunderstandings.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of freshness. Today you will have some responsibilities. Today you will make a plan related to some religious work. You can get your money back today, which is stuck somewhere. Arts students of this zodiac will get the support of teachers in their studies. You will plan to visit a religious place with a friend. Today your married life is going to be good. There will be more profit in business than usual.

Gemini

Today your day will be happy. Today it is important to understand the small details in business. Today it will be appropriate to take advice from an experienced person. Today your special wish is expected to be fulfilled. The support received from the officers in the office will increase your enthusiasm. Important work related to children can be completed today; you will feel good. Today is a good day for lovemates; you will go somewhere together. Today there are chances of getting good news from in-laws.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. You can make plans for the maintenance or renovation of the house. Happiness will increase in the house due to the success of your child. You can take advice from a good expert for a better career for your children. You may have to run around to buy property. By adopting new techniques in work, the work will be completed quickly. Today will prove to be a day of success for students studying medicine.

Leo

Today your lucky stars will be high. Today you will be focused on completing your tasks in the office. The boss will be happy with you. Plans made for the future will prove to be effective. Today you may get a chance to spend time with old friends. Textile traders of this zodiac will get special success. You can make a plan for some social work with some people. Newly married people will go for a walk to some religious place today.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal and family life today. Today, a Manglik program will be organized at home, due to which people will keep coming and going. Students will get special guidance from the teacher today. Today you will make up your mind to learn a computer course; you can discuss this with your mother. Your spouse will help you in your work today, which will make you happy. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings today.

Libra

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today, to get relief from everyday activities, take out some time for yourself as well. You will carry out your family and professional responsibilities well. Today your respect will increase. Students will focus on their studies. Today is a good time to complete your pending tasks. Your father will take advice from an experienced person for your good career. Today you will attend a friend's birthday party, where there will be a lot of fun.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today there will be a happy atmosphere in family life. Efforts to improve financial condition will be successful. Today, with the help of an influential person, your administrative work will be completed. Today you will plan a new business in which you are going to get more profit. Today you will spend happy moments with family members. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Sudden monetary gain will strengthen your financial condition.

Sagittarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today there will be a systematic routine. If the property-related matter is pending, then this is the right day to solve it. You will also get proper advice from a special person. People will be attracted towards you due to your simple and good nature. Today there is a possibility of a little guest coming to the house. The ongoing rift with someone in the family will end today, and love for him/her will increase. With your spouse, you will go to some religious place to visit God.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get some relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Efforts made to improve your personality will bring good results. Today your image will improve in the society. If you maintain balance in your relationship with your spouse, then your relationship will be strong. Today your mother's health will improve better than before. Today you will learn new work that will benefit you in the future. Children will be very happy today.

Aquarius

Today you will be successful in your work to a great extent. Today you will get an invitation to attend a function or conference. Many expenses will come up at this time, but at the same time there will be no financial problem due to the increase in the sources of income. Problems related to your education or career will be resolved. Women of this zodiac can get good news today. You will get the support of your parents, which will enable you to move forward in life.

Pieces

Today will be a favorable day for you. You can learn technical work today, which will benefit you better in the future. People doing private jobs are likely to be transferred to their favorite place. Today is going to be a good day for students; they will perform well in a competition. Today is going to be a good day for writers of this zodiac. They will be honored for a poem or story.