Horoscope Today, January 7: Aries may go on a pilgrimage, know about all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, January 7: Saturday is Pratipada Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will be the whole day and night of tomorrow. Indra Yoga will remain till 8:55 am today morning, after that Vaidhriti Yoga will take place. Along with this, there will be Yayijayog from sunrise till late night till 3.08 am. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 3.08 pm. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you on January 7 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It is going to be a special day for you. The work you thought of will be completed. You will get relief from getting the support of someone close. There is a possibility of going on a pilgrimage with parents. Those who are doing the business of traveling, they will get more profit than expected. You can take advice from your spouse to buy a new vehicle. Offer laddoos to Lord Hanuman, the day will be favourable.

Taurus

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. There is a possibility of a distant relative coming to the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The teachers will teach their students in a new way. On the other hand, those who are doing business of sweets, will get good profit. With the help of the elder brother, you can buy some things for the house. Everything will remain good with mutual cooperation in married life. Feed soaked gram to the monkey, happiness will remain.

Gemini

Your day is going to be fine. The office work will be better than every day. There is also a possibility of buying some new items related to the comforts in the house. Marriage proposal can be received for unmarried people. Take up any new work only after talking to an expert. Working together will be helpful. You can sign many beneficial deals. Salute to the cow, all your work will be completed.

Cancer

Your day will be normal. Whole day will be spent running around for work. Some important work can stop in the making. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then it would be better to start with the advice of the elders, because of this the work will be completed properly. Marital relations will be better today than before. A good gift can be received from the life partner. Light a lamp of jasmine oil by going to the Hanuman temple, all your work will be completed.

Leo

Your day is going to be fine. To maintain your confidence, do not pay attention to anyone's words and work diligently. With proper hard work, you will be able to overcome obstacles in work. Those who are going for an outing, their plans may get canceled at the last moment due to some reason. The matter of money in the business which was entangled for a long time will be resolved. But remember, you have to pay close attention to each case. Physically you will be healthy. Present a red cloth to the needy, your troubles will go away.

Virgo

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You can plan to make a new investment in the business. You can make some changes in your routine life. You will be ready to compromise where needed. This will also benefit you a lot. You will suddenly meet an old friend and you can get some kind of help from him for business. You will fulfill any promise made with the life partner today and this will increase sweetness in relationship. People who are unmarried can get a call from somewhere regarding their relationship. Students will be fully engaged in studies. After waking up in the morning, take the blessings of the elders of the house, the day will be good.

Libra

Your day is going to be mixed. Do not keep any kind of fear in your mind regarding work. It is a good day for the political leaders of this zodiac sign. You will get a positive response if you keep the matter in front of your higher authority. You can gift a ring to your lover and the sweetness between the two will increase. Physically you may feel a little tired. The pace of your work may slow down a bit. You should take some care while driving. People of this zodiac sign who do salon work, will get less profit than expected. Flow black sesame in flowing water, there will be money.

Scorpio

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You may come to know something interesting about a special person in the family. You will be able to handle most of the tasks easily. Your confidence will also increase. You can follow up on your old works. Before putting your presentation and plan in front of someone else, do check it once. Your efforts for some work will be successful. Students can create ideas about learning something new. You will get to hear some good news from the child side. Donate fruits or sweets to the priest of a temple, health will be fine.

Sagittarius

Your day will bring happiness. Your thinking and planning will be clear. Your imagination will expand. You may have some different experiences. If you want to make any request to the officials, then it is a good day. You can take a big decision in family matters. Those who are businessmen, can sign a deal with some other big company. There is also a possibility of monetary gains. You can go to watch a movie with the kids. Health will be better than before. Feed bread to a black dog, the mind will be happy.

Capricorn

Your day will be fine. Hard work can increase in any family work. If you are going out of the house, then take care of your mobile phone. Also, if you are going shopping with your partner, do not forget to take your ATM card with you. Do not talk unnecessarily to anyone. There can be a rift with the neighbour over something. If you want to open a firm of your own, then you can get support from your elder brother. Offer besan laddoos to Lord Hanuman, your confidence will increase.

Aquarius

Happiness will automatically come in your life. There are chances of increase in your income. You can get a proposal for partnership in a new business. You will get a lot of benefit in the coming days. If you were worried about something for a few days, then you will get relief from it. If you are associated with IT field, then chances of your contact with important people are being created. You will feel happy remembering the time spent with your spouse earlier. Offer vermilion to Lord Hanuman, you will get benefit in everything.

Pisces

Today is auspicious for you. There is a possibility of any profitable agreement in business. You can get success in the work that you will do in the field of job. The problem going on in the house for many days will be solved. Your stalled work will be completed. You can start any part-time job. Keep patience and restraint. You can search for a good college for the education of your children. You can also get the support of any of your friends. While leaving the house, put Hanuman ji's tika on your forehead, all the work will be completed well.

