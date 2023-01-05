Horoscope Today, January 6: Taurus may start a new business, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 6: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 6: Friday is the full moon day of Paush Shukla Paksha. After crossing the full day, the full moon will remain till 4.37 am the next morning. At 8.10 am, Brahma Yoga will be there. After that Indra Yoga will start. Along with this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 12.14 pm. Apart from this, today is the full moon and Shakambhari Jayanti of Snandan Vrat. There are 27 constellations in the sky. Out of 27 Nakshatras, Ardra is considered to be the 6th Nakshatra. Ardra means moisture. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how the day will be for you on January 5 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It is going to be a great day for you. Whatever work you start, you will definitely get success in it. Those who are associated with government jobs, the day is going to be good. The obstacles coming in promotion for a long time can be removed. Those whose job has just started, will get the support of their colleagues in the office. Students staying away from home need to work harder. You will soon get good result of your hard work. Worship Lord Shiva, you will definitely get benefits.

Taurus

It will be a good day for you. You will get full support from family members. The love of the elders will remain with you. Children will be happy with you. You can think about starting a new business. You will definitely get success in work. Do not let any opportunity of progress go out of your hands, a small chance can make you rich. It is the day to get more results with less effort, you can make it even better with your hard work. Meditate on Shri Hari, you will get progress.

Gemini

Your day is going to be normal. According to hard work, you will get results. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work twice as hard. Study after making a fixed time table. This will increase your chances of success. For those who have got newly married, the day is going to be perfect. You will get the love and support of your partner. You can also plan to go out somewhere. Feed bread to the cow, you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Cancer

It is going to be a good day for you. Students who are preparing to take admission in college will complete their preparations soon. You will get full cooperation of teachers. But students who want to go abroad for higher education may have to wait a little longer. Today, while doing any work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work. You will have a good day with your colleagues. Offer flowers in the temple, the day will be good.

Leo

It will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, do take the opinion of the people associated with that field, otherwise there are signs of less profit in the business. Who have a wholesale business, their work will normally keep pace. You need to be conscious for your health. You have to take care of the changing weather. You may have any problem related to breath or heart. You can get someone's support in office work. Provide food to needy children, all your troubles will go away.

Virgo

You will be able to achieve something that you had little hope for. New and creative ideas will come to your mind, which you will use very well. Everyone in the office will be happy with your work. Your juniors will also come to learn from you. You can meet a female friend today. You can also make up your mind to go out of station with someone. The day will be good in terms of health. Offer water on Shivling, happiness will remain.

Libra

Your day will be a little better than before. Do not trust anyone immediately, it can be a bit troublesome for you. Take care of business transactions and check everything thoroughly before making any big deal. Women who want to start a home industry will get full support from family. You should take some care towards the health of the mother, she may have a problem of pain in their feet. The day will be fine for those with private jobs. Light a lamp of desi ghee in the temple, you will be saved from troubles.

Scorpio

Your day will be better. You just have to keep restraint on your speech. One wrong thing can land you in trouble. Today a relative can also come to your house. You should maintain good behavior with them. Those who want to shift the house can start the shifting work. If something in your mind is troubling you, then talk about it with your friends, you will feel better. Take the blessings of an old lady, the day will be good.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious works will increase. You can be a part of any special puja. You can get back the money stuck for a long time. Those who are associated with health services will have a good day. You can get a transfer offer at the desired place. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from teachers. You can also get admission to a good institute. Offer honey to God. You will continue to get the support of teachers.

Capricorn

There can be some changes in your life. You will have to work harder to get some work done. Those who are involved in business like hotel or restaurant, the day will be a little better than before. Those who want to shift their business or want to open another branch, can plan for it. You will get father's support in both life and workplace. Sweetness will remain in family relationships.

Aquarius

Your day will be more profitable than before. Any plan going on for a long time will be completed. You can also think of starting a new job and the day will be beneficial for you. While using the vehicle, you should keep the necessary documents with you, you may need them. For those who are involved in the field of art or music it is going to be a good day. You can get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful.

Pisces

It will be a good day for you. You can achieve everything by using your discretion. Today everyone will praise you. But keep in mind, don't doubt anyone unnecessarily, it can sour your relationships. The day will be good in terms of love affairs. You can make a plan to go for dinner with your partner. You can also get into a gift from your partner. Students can eagerly wait for any exam result. All your attention will be on that side. Salute the Sun God, all will be well with you.

