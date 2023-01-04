Horoscope Today, January 5: Taurus should be mindful of expenses, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 5: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 5: Thursday is the Chaturdarshi date of Paush Shukla Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 2:14 am. Shukla Yoga will remain till 7:33 am, after that Brahma Yoga will start. Along with this, Ravi Yoga will be there till 9:26 pm. Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 9:26 pm. Apart from this, today the earth is the Bhadra of the world. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how the day will be for you on January 5 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

You will have a good day. Any important work that has been stopped for a long time will be completed. People of this zodiac sign who are in the field of politics, will go to a meeting, where they will infuse new enthusiasm in the public with their address. Students will be busy with their studies. Soon chances of your success are being created, just keep working hard. Feed the fish, your work will be completed in time.

Taurus

Your day has brought new enthusiasm. You will get something that you have been wanting for a long time. You will be very enthusiastic about the work. Whatever work you start will be completed in time. You will be respected for the work done by you in society in the interest of humanity.

You will get more profit than expected in business, along with this your expenses can also increase. Feed the fishes, your work will be completed in time.

Gemini

Your day will be favourable. Women of this zodiac who work from home will have a busy day. But the evening time will give you peace and you will spend a good time with your family. An old friend of yours can come to your house, you can share your thoughts with him, this will give peace to your mind. After worship in the morning, mix Gangajal in water and sprinkle it all over the house.



Cancer

Today will be good for you. A close friend of yours who was angry with you, will forget everything and extend a hand of friendship to you. You will also forget everything and forgive him. You will get the fruits of hard work done for many years, you will get happiness and new courage to work. Instead of arguing about something with the spouse, solving it easily will end the problems and there will be happiness in married life.

Leo

The day has brought a good change for you. This change can be related to your work or career. You will be excited about joining a new course. You can also take advice from your colleagues to reduce the work pressure. With this, you will also get to know new ways of working. People of this zodiac who do steel business, have chances of making more profit.

Virgo

It will be your best day. You will learn some important things in life from an unknown person, which will have a good impact on your life. Any work going on for a long time will be completed and your tension will be less. Friends today will feed you with delicious food made with their own hands. Any of your unfinished work will be completed with the help of your colleague.

Libra

It will be your normal day. You may get to hear some good news from the children. In this happiness, you will plan to travel somewhere with your family. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of business, have the possibility of a long journey in connection with work. Since you are inclined towards the field of literature, you will make up your mind to read a book. For engineers of this zodiac, the day will be beneficial. It will be a good day for the students. You can get some good news related to some competitive exam. Today is a good day for lovemate. You will spend some time together.

Scorpio

It is a favorable day for you. Whatever work you were postponing for many days, you will get it done. Some special people will also prove to be helpful. You can think about some work in a new way. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then invest only after thorough research. You will get benefit from this. It is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel refreshed after a long time. If you cooperate, your image will remain good among everyone. Everyone will be happy with you. Offer water to the neem tree, everything will be fine.

Sagittarius

You will have a good day. Those who have been looking for a job for a long time, there are signs of completion of their search today. Students who are preparing for government job and competition can also get some good news. Whatever work you start, complete it in time. It will be good for you. Your work will become easier if you get the support of your colleague in the office. The day is going to be good for handling the work related to banks.

Capricorn

Your day will be mixed. In the beginning, you will feel that your work will remain incomplete, but by the evening the work will be completed. Before doing any important work, take the opinion of the elders of the house or any experienced person. With the blessings of parents, you will be able to overcome all the obstacles. New ideas will automatically keep coming into your mind. For those who are in government jobs, the day is going to be fine. You can get someone's help to move forward in the field of business. Worship Gossess Lakshmi, all your problems will be solved.

Aquarius

Your day will be normal. You can meet a big person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the coming times. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the business of tour and travel. People associated with the textile industry can get some big projects. Keep restraint on your speech. The atmosphere of the house will be fine in the evening. Feed bread to the cow, there will be happiness in married life.

Pisces

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. New ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to implement in your daily routine. For those who are associated with the field of politics, the day will bring a lot of progress. Your party can also give you a big post. Your respect will also increase among the public. Those who are associated with organic agriculture, they will get good benefits. Final year students, today with the help of teachers, your dreams will be fulfilled.

