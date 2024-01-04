Horoscope Today, January 5: Favourable day for Aries, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope for January 5: know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 05, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Paush Krishna Paksha and Friday. Navami Tithi will last till 11.47 pm tonight. Sukarma Yoga will last throughout the day and night till 6.49 am tomorrow. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 7:50 pm today evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 5, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today, efforts made to improve family and business arrangements will yield favorable results. Sometimes today will be spent learning new activities and informative things, which will also improve your personality. Due to interference from an outsider, the arrangement of the house may get disturbed. Be careful and try to solve the problem through cooperation. Close relatives may need material and emotional help from you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. At this time, activities in business will continue in a very organised manner. Positive changes will also be seen in the work system. Just stay away from risky activities at this time. People associated with politics may get some big responsibility. There will be harmony in married life. You will get an opportunity to spend better time with your spouse. If you work with patience, any work will be completed easily. Today will prove to be a satisfactory day for you.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. Do money-related transactions with caution. Unless you are ready for any work, do not start the work. You need to discuss the increasing imbalance in life. Today the employment situation is likely to be better than before. Pay attention to your contacts. Today, auspicious activities can be planned in your family. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home, on which the family members will discuss.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will suddenly meet someone who will be beneficial for you. Some plans related to family planning can be made. Today you will plan to go somewhere with a close friend. Consult an experienced person for any problem. Do not let your complications dominate you today, this will save you from many problems. Today you need to control your language. Today is going to be a favourable day for students.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Important tasks will be outlined at the beginning of the day. Meeting your contacts and friends will be beneficial. Apart from personal work, take some time for family members also. Use your qualities positively. Think about each level while doing special tasks. On some occasions, your behavior will open the path to success for you. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. By making a proper outline of your work, the work will be completed on time and you will also get favorable results from your hard work. If you are planning to buy and sell property, then implement it immediately. Dreams do not come true just by being lost in thoughts. Unless you give importance to your work and time, the behavior of others towards you will not change. If you maintain confidence in the resources you are getting to move your work forward, you can benefit.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Do not make any promises to anyone without thinking and getting carried away by emotions. You will have to contribute to solving the personal problems of a close relative. Because of this, some important work may have to be postponed. Be sure to think carefully before making any decision. Today you can talk to someone for transfer or promotion. You will also be successful in this. Today you will plan to achieve success in your career, this will benefit you in the coming days. You may get a new job offer.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. There will be a lot of busyness in business today. There will be economic benefits from various sources. But before taking any decision, think carefully about it. People doing government jobs may have to go to some other department. Today your responsibility may increase in the office. Today, work related to real estate will be completed. Will pay attention to partner's activities. We will also make a plan together to expand the business. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. This is the time to do your work with love, hence avoid creating conflict with anyone. While planning a trip today, keep your situation in mind. Do not interfere in the matters of others and concentrate on your activities. People will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today you will be busy with some office work. You will feel relieved by getting support from your colleagues.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your hard work and being organized will remove business obstacles to a great extent. Any government work may come to a halt for some time due to the non-completion of papers. But it will be completed with the help of some officers. Students preparing for competitive exams are going to get some success soon. Today you need to pay more attention to your work. You will get help from your colleagues in the project. Today you may talk to a relative on the phone, you will get to hear something new.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are facing property-related problems then work according to the rules. Today you will have to make difficult decisions in business, which will also yield good results. Your good work will be appreciated by the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition should continue their preparation. The person whom you once helped will be useful to you today.

Lucky color- Black

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. The time is favorable. But instead of coming under the influence of others, you will have to use your discretion, this will enable you to make better decisions. Efforts to maintain proper order at home will be successful. Students will get proper results in study or research-related work. There will be harmony in married life. You will get an opportunity to spend better time with your spouse. Unmarried people will get good news related to marriage. Today, all your work will be accomplished by believing in your abilities.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)​

