Horoscope Today, January 4: Librans to get support of an influential person, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, January 4: Today is Ashtami Tithi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ashtami Tithi will last till 10:05 pm. Today is Kalashtami as well as Hasta Nakshatra, which will remain till 5:33 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 4, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to improve this day. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. By maintaining energy and enthusiasm, you will achieve the desired results. Today there is a possibility of opening a new source of income. Stay focused especially on investment-related plans, because today's circumstances favour you. Pay attention to your work while having fun. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today, strengthen business-related contacts and pay more attention to marketing-related activities. There will be possibilities of change in job today. Today you will have to work hard the whole day, but the results will also be pleasant. Entertaining programs will be made with friends and relatives, due to which you will feel very happy and cheerful. The youth being severe and focused on their future will give success.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Business arrangements will improve, which will speed up your work. Women of this zodiac sign will be enthusiastic about their work. You will be successful in completing any important project in the office. Today, instead of being afraid of any problem, if you find a solution to it, the circumstances will soon become favourable. If any matter related to land or property is going on, it can be resolved by mutual consent.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Will have to think carefully due to increasing expenses. Don't take any decision today due to emotions. If you are having an ideological conflict with anyone, your efforts will be successful in resolving it. It is important to keep proper monitoring of the internal activities of the workplace. Maintaining contact with officials and respected people will be beneficial for your business. Official activities will remain orderly.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Leo

Today is going to be favorable for you. You will soon be able to achieve a goal by using your resources. There will be a conversation, from which new information can be obtained. With the help of these things, you will be able to solve your problems. A friend or relative will help you in business today. Do not be hasty in developing closeness with any unknown person. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Business operations will improve. You can get profitable orders in marketing work. Government serving persons may get late in reaching home due to heavy workload. There is a need to complete many tasks in a short time. Don't force your opinion or decision while talking to someone. It would be better to understand the other person also.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Leave your problems behind and try to make a new beginning. You will get the support of an influential person. The things which you are considering as problems till now are only due to negative thoughts. Children may have to purchase some items related to their studies.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your relationships with close people will improve. To find peace, it would be appropriate to spend some time with family and children and have mutual discussions. There will be some challenges in business, but work will be done smoothly as needed. There is going to be a good deal in property-related business. The working people will be happy with the success of the project and the officers will be happy.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your daily routine will be spent in a planned manner. Due to this your enthusiasm and morale will remain intact. Meeting a dear friend will give a pleasant feeling. New achievements will emerge in business. Any pending government work may be resolved today. You may be given responsibility for new work in the office.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, the efforts made to improve your daily routine have been greatly appreciated.

Will get success. Any of your finance-related problems also seem to be solved in the afternoon. Maintain a balance between work and family. Don't make the mistake of judging your personal life from other people's perspectives. Things are happening as per your plan, hence you will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. At this time it is important to keep your outlook positive. The youth will concentrate and make efforts towards some goal. sweetness will remain in marital life. The blessings and company of parents will remain. You will get a chance to meet your loved one. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today. Will party with friends this evening.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be some improvement in the routine which has been disturbed for some time. Maintain positivity in thoughts. You will help other people with their work. Try to improve your personal life without worrying about the future.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

