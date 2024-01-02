Horoscope Today, January 3: Sagittarians to spend time with family, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 3

Horoscope Today, January 3: Today is the Saptami Tithi of Pausha Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will last till 7:49 pm. After spending the whole day and night, there will be Shobhan Yoga till 6:20 am tomorrow. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 2:46 pm today, after which Hasta Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 3, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to improve this day. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today will be a happy day for you. You will go to visit the temple with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest arriving in the house. The atmosphere of the family will become pleasant. There will be harmony between spouses, they will plan to watch a movie together.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. There are indications of some auspicious events taking place in the family today. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get full support from teachers. The problem that has been arising on some subject for the past few days will be easily solved today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Gemini

Today has brought new happiness for you. Today you will get some good news as well as opportunities to move forward. People of this zodiac sign who are freelancers are likely to see an increase in their income. Today, any journey undertaken in connection with business will be beneficial.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Cancer

People, today will be a good day for you. Today there are chances of business-related trips, soon you are expected to get more financial gains. Your relationship with your spouse will improve, and you can give a gift of your choice. Today the program of hanging out with friends may be postponed.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. Today, with the help of your spouse, some of your work will be completed, and by getting better advice from them, you will also get a new means of earning money. The ongoing dispute with friends over some issues will end today.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day. You will be successful in completing some important work. Going on an outing with friends will make you happy. Money-related worries will go away. Also, money stuck somewhere may suddenly be available today. You will get many opportunities to move forward based on your efficiency.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Your day will be mixed today. Today, your work will become easier by getting better advice from friends. Also, due to good health, your mind will remain engaged in work. Today you will avoid trusting any unknown person. You can extend a helping hand to the needy people, this will give you mental peace.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Adopting a planned method in business will make it easier. Today your superiors will be happy with you. There may be some changes in your daily routine due to the arrival of guests at home.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius

Today has brought new happiness to your family. Your pleasant behaviour will create a bright atmosphere in the house. Today is a favorable day for employed people of this zodiac sign, they will get some good news related to work. Today, with proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn

Today will be favorable for you. You will get financial help from your relatives. Students of this zodiac sign will get support from their teachers in the field of career. By being careful in transaction matters, you will avoid any major problems. Excessive work can affect your health. To maintain your health, you will plan a healthy diet, this will keep you fresh.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. There will be better mutual harmony in married life, there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. You will remain fit and healthy in terms of health. Students of this zodiac sign will get full support from teachers today to achieve their goals.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Pisces

Today you will have a lot of self-confidence. You will do some creative work, and you will also get many opportunities for progress. You are expected to make a profit in business. Health will be better than before. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

