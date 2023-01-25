Horoscope Today, January 26: Virgo will get favourable news in court case, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 26: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 26: Thursday is the fifth day of Magh Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will be till 10.29 am. Shiv Yoga will be there till 3.29 pm. There is success in all the work done during this yoga, especially with the use of mantras. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 6.57 pm. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on January 26 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

You will have a good day. The people of this zodiac who are in the field of politics will go to a meeting where they will infuse new enthusiasm in the public with their address, and your honor will be greatly enhanced. Students will be busy with their studies. Soon chances of your success are being created, just keep working hard.

Taurus

It will be a good day for you. You will get full support from family members. Especially that the love of the elders towards you will remain. Children will be happy with you. Don't let go of any opportunity for advancement. Any small chance can make you rich. It is the day to get more results with less effort, you can make it even better with your hard work.

Gemini

It is going to be a good day. You need to take care of yourself. While going to the office, do not forget to take the luggage and important papers. Many questions may arise in your mind regarding the relationship with the business partner, but do not share them with anyone for the time being.

Cancer

Your day will be full of happiness. Whatever work you start will be completed on time. Your juniors will learn something new from your efficiency. People of this zodiac who start a business will be good profit in the future. An old friend of yours can also come to meet you.

Leo

It will be a favorable day for you. Some of the work which you were doing for a long time will be completed, you will consider new ways of working. The hard work done by the students for a long time will yield good results. Do not take any decision in haste, it can spoil the work done.

Virgo

It is going to be a very good day for you. You will definitely be successful in your work. You can also get good news in court cases. There will be sweetness in married relations. You will get full cooperation from the partner. You can also plan to go on a trip with them.

Libra

It is going to be a favorable day for you. Progress in business work is certain. Today you can get some kind of improvement done in the house. You can also buy some essential things for the house. But keep in mind that whatever you do, do it keeping in mind your financial condition. A distant relative can come to the house. Family members can appreciate your work in front of them.

Scorpio

It is a better day for you. You will think about any kind of change in life. You will also talk about this with the people working together. Everyone will be very helpful to you. Parents will try their best to help you with your work. Your relations with the child side will be better. It will be a good day for people associated with the field of art.

Sagittarius

People will pay full attention to your words. Travel plans can be made. Some complicated financial situations will be resolved. Everyday tasks can be completed. You will deal with important work on time. You will be successful in speaking your words to a great extent. Enjoyable time will be spent with the spouse in the evening.

Capricorn

You can benefit in business. You will help a colleague to complete some important work in the office. It will be better for you to stay away from court matters. You need to take special care of your health. Lovemate will plan to travel somewhere. You can discuss any important topic with family members in the evening.

Aquarius

Your day will be full of freshness. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. It will be a better day for the students of this zodiac. You may suddenly get something that you have been looking for since a long time. Those who are involved in the business of tours and travels, their business can grow rapidly.

Pisces

There will be an excess of confidence in you. Along with this, you will also get many opportunities for progress. You can plan a religious trip with the family. You are expected to make profits in business. Health will be better than before. You can think of doing a new job. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation.

