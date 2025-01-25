Horoscope Today, January 26: Happiness in family atmosphere for Scorpio; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 26, 2025

Horoscope Today, January 26, 2025: Today is the Dwadashi date of Magh Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Dwadashi Tithi will last till 8:55 pm tonight. Today, the Til Dwadashi fast will be observed. There will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga from 8:26 am today till sunrise tomorrow. Also, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 8:26 am today morning, after which Mool Nakshatra will appear. Check out how January 26, 2025, will be for you and with what measures can you make this day better.

Aries

Today, your day will be favourable for you. Today, you will work hard at your work place. You will feel proud of your achievements. Today will be a better day for lawyers of this zodiac sign, there will be a meeting with a new client. If you are looking for a marriage relationship for your children, then you will get a good relationship today. You will benefit from meeting a special person. People associated with the technical field are going to get special achievements today. You may attend a function in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, all the problems related to money will soon be solved. The arrival of a special relative at home will create an atmosphere of happiness. Today, the results of your hard work will be in your favour, just concentrate on your hard work. Today, you will take the lead on something in which other people will also cooperate. Today mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today, your good behavior will maintain your good image in society. By doing a little hard work today you will easily achieve your objectives.

Gemini

Today, your day will be more profitable than usual. Today, you may have to change your place of residence for your son's good career. Your business will grow more at the new place and your son's career will also be good. Today is going to be a day of financial gain for contractors of this zodiac sign. Today, you will face a work-related challenge, but you will overcome that challenge immediately. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate.

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will hold a meeting with your colleagues to spread the business far and wide, which will remove the problems in taking the business forward. Children will be excited when a guest arrives at their home. You will go to a temple with your family and do public service for some time, which will make your family happy. Spend time with elders, this will keep their minds happy. Today is going to be a good day for students, the results of any competitive examination will be in your favour.

Leo

Today, your day will be fine. You will take expert advice to invest in a new business. The ongoing discord in the family will end today, due to which you will get support from the family. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on a major matter today. Most of the work started can be completed. You should avoid oily food from outside, which will keep your health better. If you keep your mind calm while doing any work today, your work will be easily successful.

Virgo

Today, your day will be in your favour. Today will be a better day for people of this zodiac sign who are involved in the business of marble. People associated with politics will maintain their status. Some functions will be organised in which they will participate. Include fresh fruits and green vegetables in your diet list, which will keep your health better. Feed the cow, there will be wealth in the house. You will get a chance to present your views to others regarding any issue in the society.

Libra

Today will be a very happy day for you. You will be successful in establishing a new dimension in your career. You will discuss with everyone about the ongoing discord in the family, everything will be fine by evening. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will be serious about their relationship and will make up their mind to talk at home. To achieve success in business you will have to work harder. You will feel better by helping a friend. Today is going to be a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be promotions along with increments.

Scorpio

Today will be your lucky day. Today will be a better day for people working on housing projects. You will consult your family members before buying a new vehicle. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Today, you will get back the money lent to someone, which will strengthen your bank balance. Today, there may be some changes in your career which will make your life better. Today, luck will fully support you. The things for which you have been trying for a long time will be completed today.

Sagittarius

Today, your day will bring new changes. If the elder daughter gets selected in a good job, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You may be given responsibility for home decoration. Seeing your way of working in the office, your opponents will ask for your help. Everyone will praise the work you have done. You will adopt new technologies to earn good profits in business. The efforts which you considered futile on your part will be successful today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for business class people. There are possibilities for financial gain. Forming a partnership will be beneficial for you today. Any matter related to land will be resolved today. Today is a good day to take new initiatives in the office. There is a possibility of profit. Your success will be ensured. There will also be economic progress. Your respect and honour will increase. People associated with politics will get big responsibility from the party today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there will be a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today, you will attract others towards you through your words. The pending work will be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today, hearing which your faces will light up. People associated with sports will get opportunities for success. Happiness will remain intact in family life. Today, you should be careful in any kind of paperwork.

PIsces

Today, your day will be better. Your wealth will increase. Planning to go somewhere with friends may get cancelled today. You should avoid getting involved in unnecessary things today. There will be sweetness in married life. Today, you can consult a good doctor for the problem of migraine, you will get relief. You are likely to get good news from your children today. Today will be a good day for students. You may get good news related to competitive exams.