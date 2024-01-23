Horoscope Today, January 24: Sagittarius to make big investment; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 23: Sagittarius to make big investment; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 24, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturdashi tithi will last till 9.50 pm tonight. There will be Vaidhriti Yoga till 7.40 am today. Also today, after passing through the whole day and night, there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra till 8.16 am tomorrow. Bhadra will start from 9.50 pm tonight till 10.37 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 24, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Be sure to take care of finances in business activities today. Stay away from the ongoing competition with businessmen today. People working today will be busy due to heavy workload and will have to devote extra time. Due to your excellent personality and behavioral skills, your talent will come to the fore in social activities. Due to laziness, some of your important work may get stopped, hence maintaining your working capacity and morale.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get an opportunity to stay in touch with positive-minded people. Today, keep your valuables very carefully and also curb unnecessary rising expenses. Today students will be worried about their careers. Most of the business work will be completed on time. But the excess workload will remain. Today your pending money can be returned. Solid and important decisions taken in business will prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. You will get some good news and completion of some special work will increase your morale and confidence and you will also achieve success. If any kind of property-related matter is pending, focus on it today. To achieve success today, a lot of hard work is also required. If you don't believe in what others say and keep your decision supreme, your work will be done. Today, to maintain your mental and physical energy, stay away from unnecessary complications.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be trying to achieve a particular objective and will be successful to a great extent. Today, purchasing new items for home is also possible. Besides, there will be the movement of close relatives. Today there will be some confusion if some work is not completed as per your wish. Some expenses will suddenly arise today. If you face any difficulty in making decisions, definitely take advice from a senior person; a solution will definitely be found.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Circumstances are becoming favorable due to your efforts. But just keep in mind that before doing any work, consider its positive and negative aspects. Today students will be serious about studies and career-related activities. Do not trust unknown people at all. Current activities in business will continue smoothly. Today your married life is going to be wonderful. Overall, today will be a good day for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not be negligent in business due to personal work. Try to complete every work by planning. Working people will be late in reaching home from office due to excess work. Today you are going to get some special achievement. Therefore, make a systematic routine and remain dedicated to your work. Students will get favourable results for their hard work regarding their studies and careers. The result of any competitive exam given earlier will be in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day. At present the situation remains very favourable. You are going to get excellent results from your hard work. Today there is a possibility of getting some important information through phone calls. Have faith in yourself and avoid making decisions based on what others say. Stay away from debate situations today. Before doing any kind of transaction, first understand things clearly. Students will pay more attention to their studies. The newlyweds will visit some religious places today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Many types of activities are going to be done by you today. Be aware of your daily routine and personality. Today you are going to get many income opportunities. Don't let this opportunity slip away. You can start his plans confidentially. You will be a little worried due to not getting the desired results in some work but soon everything will be fine. In the coming time, you will get proper recognition for your hard work. Today you will plan to buy a new house with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make changes in your daily routine, which will give good results. Today your mind will be happy after getting a solution to some problem. Due to this, you will feel full of energy again. The youth are expected to get some achievement related to their career. At this time, keep only your important tasks on priority. Because some of your important work may get stopped due to the arrival of relatives at home. Before making any big investment, be sure to get complete information about it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will learn from the mistakes made in the past and move forward. Efforts made in this way will improve your personality and sweetness in your relationship will also increase. Today you will also make a new beginning with strength. Any auspicious work-related plan will also be made at home. Today you will definitely follow the guidance and advice of elders. Their cooperation will be inspiring for you. Do not waste your time on unnecessary external activities. Today it is also important to stop unnecessary expenses.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. With your proper cooperation and systematic living, there will be a peaceful environment both at home and in business. Nearby travel is also possible which will be beneficial. Spending some time with relatives and friends will also strengthen relationships. Today, your financial position will become stronger due to sudden financial gain. You can also buy some household items needed. With the support of your spouse, your pending work will be completed today. Today is going to be a good day for couples.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today some of your personal work is going to be completed. Be sure to be present in social activities. Also, stay with experienced and positive people. This will bring newness to your thinking style. Don't waste time on unnecessary activities today. In case of any family problem, it would be appropriate to consult an experienced person. You are going to get good profits in business today. Women will be successful in completing their household work soon today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

