Horoscope Today, January 22: Gemini to incline towards spirituality; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 22, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Ashtami of Magh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 3:19 pm today. Swati Nakshatra will remain till 2:34 pm today. Also, Kalashtami will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 22, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness. You will spend time with family members. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Children can get a big surprise. Today some people can help you in your work. You will get the full support of luck. Other people will be impressed by your work. New avenues of your progress will open. You can think about starting some work afresh. For this you may need some colleagues. There is a need to take care of your health.

Taurus

Today is going to be a very special day for you. You may travel for some office work; the journey will be beneficial. Elders will meet a childhood friend and refresh their old memories. Today your financial condition will improve a lot. Today is a better day in terms of business work. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. Those who are associated with the film industry can get a good offer of work today.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your inclination will be toward spirituality; you can plan a religious program. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Those people of this zodiac who work in making earthen pots. There are chances of profit for them. If you are planning to buy a new car, then today is an auspicious day for you. Happiness will remain in the house. Today the enemy will bow down in front of you. Students will make up their minds to prepare for a competitive exam.

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may spend money on buying something important. People will like the poetry of the writers of this zodiac sign. You can also be honored by some institutions. You will have a good rapport with your spouse; you can make up your mind to get fancy decoration done for the house. You will get the support of neighbors in some important work; your deteriorating work will be done. The blessings of your parents will remain with you. Students can join a computer course today.

Leo

Today will be a great day. You can be given the work of your choice in the office; you will be engrossed in the work. You can be consulted as an expert. Along with promotion in the job of the people of this zodiac sign, there are also chances of an increase in income. Students will show more interest in their subjects. People working in the education sector will have a day full of relief. Businessmen can get some new experiences at work.

Virgo

The day is going to be favorable for you. People will appreciate your work; you will also be satisfied with your work. There is a good opportunity to go out for dinner with your spouse; you will go to a restaurant. People associated with sports will participate in some new activity. Today your health will remain good. Students can take advice from a senior for their career; the right advice can take your career to a good position. Today you will get profit in work.

Libra

Today is a good day for you. All your work will be completed on time, and you will get support from colleagues in the office. Your positive thoughts can influence someone. Your help will be beneficial to others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. You will get help from your senior to understand difficult subjects. Today you can also take the help of your spouse in some household work. Relationships will be better.

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of new happiness in life. A spouse can give great news, due to which the rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be coordination between relationships and work. You will be financially strong. Engineers will get great benefits. People of this zodiac who are in manager posts will handle their work well. You can go to the mall for shopping with children; they will like it a lot. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with politics.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. The pace of work will remain. You will feel relaxed. Unmarried people of this zodiac, their relationship can be discussed at home. The atmosphere at home will be good. Some people can ask you for advice in terms of work. The work of people working from home will go well. Other people will also be impressed by your plans. You can discuss plans with your parents.

Capricorn

Today will bring an important turn in life. You may have to make a big decision in your career. Remember, whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. Due to work, you will not be able to give full time to your family, but the family will remain with you. You may be a little emotional in some matters. The writer's book will be published, which will get a lot of love from people. Your speech will remain sweet. Luck will fully support you in doing new work. Today will be a favorable day for students.

Aquarius

Today is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your close friend may come to meet you. You can share your problem with him. You will get help in solving family problems. The day is fine for the students of this zodiac; the problems in studies will be resolved. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results. Elders can give you special advice. Today is going to be a good day for newly married couples; they will try to understand each other.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. People will pay full attention to what you say. Travel plans can be made. Money-related problems will be solved today. Everyday tasks can be completed. You will be in a mood for fun throughout the day. You will get the support of luck. Officers will praise your work. You can put your point openly in front of others. People will give importance to your words. You will have a good time with your spouse in the evening. You will get success in administrative work today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)