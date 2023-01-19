Horoscope Today, January 20: Libra may face monetary troubles, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 20: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 20: Friday is Udaya Trayodashi date of Magh Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 9.59 am today, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Vyaghat Yoga will remain till 6:58 pm. Along with this, from 12.40 pm, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 6.17 am the next morning. Mool Nakshatra will remain till 12:40 pm. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades. People will also observe the fast of Shivratri on this day. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 18 will be for you and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. There are chances of getting a good job offer. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house and you will get everyone's support. Your relations with the child side will be better and you will get some great happiness from them. Your influence on people will remain. You can get profit in business. Coordination with the spouse will be good. You are likely to befriend a colleague in the office. You can also spend time together in the evening.

Taurus

It will be a very happy day for you. If you start any work with the help of an elder brother or sister, then you will definitely get progress in it. Your mind will be more towards spirituality. You will be praised for some work in the office. It is a better day for married people of this zodiac. You will go to visit a religious place with the family. Your health will be fit. Efforts in some work will definitely get the support of luck.

Gemini

It will be a beneficial day. Everyone will get cooperation in the office. Seniors will be happy with you. There are chances of an increase in income. Your position will be strong in every way. There are chances of a foreign tour for the people associated with politics of this zodiac. The atmosphere of the family will be peaceful. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Donate clothes to the needy, relationships will be strong. Spend some time sitting in the temple, you will get progress.

Cancer

The day will be full of happiness. It will be a good day for the students associated with the law of this amount. You will get results only by working hard in the right direction. Before starting any work, it would be better to take advice from your spouse. You are likely to go on a long journey due to some office work. In some cases, you may remain confused. Suddenly a friend can come home. There is also the possibility of making a new friend. Your mind will be more engaged in worship. Go out after applying sandalwood tilak, your troubles will go away.

Leo

It will be a wonderful day for you. You should be a little careful about your behavior with others. Someone may feel bad about something about you. The day will be fine for monetary gains. You can have new sources of income. You may have to travel for some family work. There is a possibility of a sudden meeting with a relative. You will have some stress from the day's work. Everything will be fine in the family. You will get everyone's support. Pray to the Sun God, the happiness and good fortune of the house will increase.

Virgo

It will be a normal day for you. People of this zodiac who are CAs, i.e. Chartered Accountants, will get many golden opportunities for progress. You will be capable in every way in the field. Your pleasant behavior will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will establish new dimensions in your career. There will be benefits in economic matters. Light a lamp of ghee in the temple, all your work will be completed in time.

Libra

Your day will be mixed. It is going to be beneficial for the bookseller of this zodiac. People associated with the political field should be a little careful in their work. Some people may try to tarnish your image. Some work related to money can stop, due to which your problems may increase slightly. Youth who are looking for private jobs, there is a possibility of getting a job at a good place. Take the blessings of your parents and all your problems will be solved.

Scorpio

You will work with new energy throughout the day. It will be a special day for the teachers of this zodiac. The result of hard work will be in your favour. The relationship with spouse will be better. You will plan to watch a movie with the family. You will get the support of your mother in some important work. Those who are lawyers of this zodiac, they can win a big case. You will get the happiness of children. Feed bread to the cow, your hard work will pay off.

Sagittarius

You will feel full of energy and the work you do will be completed before time. Engineers of this amount will get huge profits from any work. Special matters will be discussed with the officials. All the planned work will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase. The partner will try to understand your feelings. Take blessings by touching the feet of the girl, you will definitely get success in work.

Capricorn

It will be a favorable day for you. It is going to bring fame for the people associated with the field of music. You will also get a big platform for performance. You are expected to get help from a professor. There are chances of profit in business. You should take care of your health. There will be ups and downs in health. You need to exercise restraint in your speech. There is a possibility of debate with some people. Recite Hanuman Chalisa, health will be good.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for you. Your relationship with parents will be better. You will support the truth at every step, so people will support you. This will keep happiness in your mind. Some people close to you may have some expectations from you. The relationship with your business partner will be strong, you will benefit from the work done together. There will be progress in the field. Any thought of your work will be completed.

Pisces

It will be a great day for you. You are likely to meet an old friend. You can also go for a walk with them. With the help of your father, some of your important work will be completed. You will work hard at the workplace. Your hard work will pay off. Students of this amount will get better results in the examination. It is a good day to start studying a new subject. Your interest in social work will increase. Your reputation in society will also increase.

