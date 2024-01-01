Horoscope Today, January 2: Geminis to achieve big, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 2

Horoscope Today, January 2: Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi and Tuesday of Paush Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will last till 5:12 pm today. Today, Saubhagya Yoga is going to last through the whole day and night till 5.33 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11.42 pm today, after which Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will appear. Today Mercury will be direct in Scorpio. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 1, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will be thrilled thinking about someone special. Today you may get some new experiences. Today a family member may buy something for you, which you will be happy to receive. Today, if something is being told by your seniors and boss at the workplace, take it seriously, and try to improve it by knowing your shortcomings. Today we will do financial planning for the progress of business.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your behavior will be good towards the people around you, new energy will flow inside you. Whatever work is given to you today, you will do it well. You will get good results from your hard work in business. Today you will have to control your anger, otherwise, the work done may get spoiled. Will plan to watch a movie with the family today. You can consult a good doctor today for ear-related problems.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be happy to see that people will have respect for you. Today you will help your mother with household chores and you will also talk about the future. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, you will avoid problems. One of your friends may ask you for financial help, which you will help as per your capacity. Even if you give any responsibility to your child, he will live up to it. People doing private jobs will be happy to get some big achievements.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You know that your work is not difficult, it is just that your morale has decreased, hence getting someone's advice today will boost your morale and you will do the work well. Try to clearly understand the things that need to be changed to improve your career. The pace of your work will be good, and your relationships with friends will be better. Your mind will be happy if your spouse is successful. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. People associated with politics will get a chance to participate in some social function today.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today there will be mutual love in your family. Keep matters clear in professional life. Everything will be fine today from a business point of view. Your income will be good. If some problems were coming in your way of getting money, they will be removed today. Today any property-related matter of the family can be resolved. You will get ample support from brothers and sisters.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Try to focus on thoughts related to your objective. Your problems will increase because of other people. You will enjoy time spent with friends, but focusing on other things more than work will increase confusion. Today you will have to pay special attention to the company of your children. Today there may be a deal for some of your property. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Devoting your proper time to the family will keep the atmosphere sweet. Students preparing for competitive exams may face some challenges, which they will be able to overcome with their hard work and intelligence. Keeping in mind the needs of the family, one will have to maintain a balance while spending and shopping, and special attention will have to be paid to savings. Be careful in terms of health, and avoid eating fried and oily food from outside.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today you will be able to face any difficult situation with your ability and talent. To develop yourself, it is important to bring some changes in your nature over time. Students will spend appropriate time on their studies. Avoid taking any decision emotionally today. Couples can go on a long drive today, and sweetness will remain in the relationship. Your creative talent will be revealed to everyone, and your respect among people will increase.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today the workload in the office may increase but the work done by you will impress your boss. If you are not careless in money matters, you will be saved from losses. There may be a new turn in tour travel and media-related business. Today you will get some advice from someone close to you, which will benefit you a lot. Students of this zodiac sign will pay special attention to their studies today, there are chances of your success soon. Mothers can prepare something sweet and feed it to their children today.

Lucky color: White

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your entire focus will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of their parents and will also listen to you. You will get back the money lent, you may have some big success in business. Today will be a day for you to win in any property-related matter. You will get full benefits of governance and power and you will be happy with the increase in your influence and prestige. People doing business today will see a good boom in their work.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. There will be a situation of running around throughout the day. Spending some time in spiritual activities will also provide mental peace. In financial matters, take special care of the budget, and avoid the situation of borrowing. You will face some difficulties in your business work, but you will still keep trying to complete it. Today you will attend a function and your presence will be given importance. Today you will meet someone who will impress you.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get blessings from elders which will increase your positivity. Your respect and honor will increase. There is a possibility of getting good news at home today, you will get happiness in married life. Your interest in religious work will increase, today you can organize Satsang, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. If your money is stuck somewhere then today is a good day to get it. People associated with sports will learn something new from their coach and will give good performances.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Also Read: Which business will be beneficial to do according to your zodiac sign on New Year?

Read More Astrology News