Horoscope Today, January 16: Financial benefits in business for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 15: Financial benefits in business for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope 16 January 2024: Today is the sixth day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 11:58 pm tonight. Parigh Yoga will remain till 8 pm tonight. Also, after passing the whole day today, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4.38 am. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 16, 2024 will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Your cheerful nature will keep others happy. Today you will get back the money stuck somewhere, which will improve your financial situation. Today you will plan to travel somewhere with your family. Children will be busy playing sports at home today. Today, by meeting an experienced person, you will get solutions to many of your problems. Your spouse will pay special attention to you today and will listen to you carefully. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today is going to be favorable for you. Don't get entangled in any old matters today. There are chances of financial gain for those businessmen who are going out of home in connection with their business. Today you will be more interested in social activities. Today there is a possibility of meeting someone who will benefit you in business. Today your personality can attract people towards you. Do not be in a hurry to complete any office work. New happiness will come in married life. Your mind will be happy after getting support from your spouse in your work.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. The support of influential people will double your enthusiasm. Today you will think of buying a new house. You can discuss this with family members. Children will make you feel proud of their achievements today. To make the day special, give people small gifts of affection and generosity. Learn to make good use of time. Try to do something creative today. People doing dry fruits business will get good profits and will plan to expand their business further.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your spouse's loving behavior will make your day happy. People who are doing business with their close ones or relatives need to work in coordination with each other. Spend your time and energy helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that have nothing to do with you. You will feel good while laughing and enjoying every moment with your spouse. Today you will think about giving a new direction to your business. You can also take advice from an experienced person.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Keep your ambitions under control to enjoy life to the fullest. You can take the help of Yoga, which improves the heart and mind by keeping it spiritually, mentally, and physically healthy. Today, with the help of a woman, you are likely to get financial benefits in business or a job. Today you need to work by keeping your thinking positive. People looking for a job will get a job today with the help of someone they know. Students will concentrate on their studies. Lovemates will go out somewhere today and will also give gifts to each other.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Do not ignore the needs of your home today. Your family has high expectations from you, due to which you need to work a little harder. Today, love mates will respect each other's feelings, which will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Today you will get a chance to spend time with your spouse. Today you can talk to a close relative on the phone for a long time and share the things going on in your life.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you plan to go out, your time will be filled with joy and peace. Today you will go to the market to buy home decoration items. Due to excessive busyness in office work, you will reach home late today. Today someone would prefer to speak his words rather than listen to you. Today you can plan to meet your friends. You will have a good conversation with the elders of the house. You will get some new information which will prove useful for you.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will reinvest the money received from business in your business. You will take advice from your brother or sister on any important work. Spending time with your spouse today will bring more sweetness to the relationship. Today you can go for a walk with your family. Students preparing for any competitive exam are likely to get success. You will be happy with the positive changes in your lovemate's behaviour. Today is going to be a great day for students doing advocacy.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Sudden expenses may leave you a little confused, but you will soon get everything under control. Today someone may disagree with you due to your rude behavior. Today, take time out for yourself and consider your shortcomings and strengths. This will bring positive changes in your personality. Today, your colleagues will be impressed by your enthusiastic style at the workplace. Your boss will praise your work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today one of your neighbors may ask you for help. Today you can spend time with a senior person in the house to understand the problems at home. You can spend today in improving your personality. Students will be successful in completing the project given by the college today. Students who have completed graduation can fill the form for any competitive examination today and will also start preparing for it. Today your married life is going to be happy.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Earlier investments will be beneficial and will bring prosperity. Today you will take financial matters more seriously than necessary and will think of some ideas to resolve them. Today you will plan to go somewhere with your friend. Today is a good day to do something new and creative. Today your spouse will seek advice from you to complete some work, your advice will prove effective. Today you will enjoy different dishes with your family at home.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. People around you will encourage you and appreciate your work. At home, try not to be too angry, control your anger, and the family atmosphere will remain better. Meeting some people will bring newness to your life and will keep you happy. You may be happy today after seeing some old items found at home. You may get some unique gifts from a friend today.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

​