Horoscope Today, January 15: Improvement in careers of Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Today is the fifth day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will last till 2:17 pm today. Variyaan Yoga will last till 11.10 pm tonight. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 8.07 am today, after which Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today will be celebrated as Sun's Makar Sankranti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 15, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today new thoughts will come to your mind. You can also consider a new plan for some work. Sources of income are expected to increase. There will be ups and downs in your health. Today you should avoid getting involved in useless matters. Those doing private jobs may get a new project. By working hard in the right direction for any work, you will be successful in completing it on time. Students can discuss any subject with their friends. To improve your married life, you should avoid misunderstandings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

Today your day will be full of freshness. You may get your money stuck somewhere back today. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get more support from teachers in their studies. All your work will seem to be getting done. You can think about some work, if you work wisely your confusion will be reduced. You can make a plan to visit some religious places with family members. There are chances of sudden financial gain in business today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Today will be a happy day for you. You will go to the temple with your parents for darshan. Some people may be greatly influenced by your behavior today. There is a possibility of getting help from new people in some auspicious work. In married life, relationships will become stronger with the help of mutual trust. Any special wish of yours is expected to be fulfilled. The cooperation received from officials in the office will increase your enthusiasm. Some important work related to children can be completed today, and you will feel good.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Your confidence level will be good today. There is a possibility of an increase in your income. Today will be a better day for married people of this zodiac sign. You should respect each other's relationships. Your child's success will increase happiness at home. For a better career for children, you can take advice from a good expert. You will get family support today. There may be some fluctuations in your health due to the weather, take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today the stars of your fortune will be high. You will be successful at work. Your married life will be happy. You will get a new idea for some work. Today is favorable for business progress. Your health will remain fit. You may get a chance to spend time with old friends. Textile traders of this zodiac sign will especially be successful. Your work will be appreciated in the office. You can plan some social work together with some people.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo

Today your day will be fine. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign who are interested in sports along with studies. Today you will complete any pending work with the help of your brother. Today some auspicious program will be organised at home, due to which people will keep coming and going. Students will get special guidance from teachers today, which will further improve their careers. Your spouse will fulfill any promise made to you today, due to which there will be happiness on your face throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Libra

Today your day will be favorable for you. Happiness will increase in your family. Today, concentrate on your work in the office and do not give a chance to anyone to tell you. People doing business will think of new ways to earn profit. Today is a good time to complete your pending work. Your father will suggest you for your good health. People of this zodiac sign whose birthday is today will have a party, there will be a happy atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. You will handle all the work with your intelligence. You may get some good news related to children. You will benefit by helping someone in need. Today you will plan a new business, in which you will get more profit. You will have happy moments with your family today. Today you will get relief from health-related problems and your health will improve.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. You will participate in some social events near home. Some people will be very impressed by your behaviour. Due to the arrival of a special relative, you will go out to a party to celebrate his/her happiness. There is a possibility of a small guest coming to the house today. The ongoing dispute with someone in the family will end today and love for that person will increase. You will go to see God with your life partner. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. You will have meetings with some special people on some important matters. Today you should take care of your health. If you maintain balance in your relationship with your spouse, your relationship will become stronger. Mother's health will improve better today than before. Today you will learn some new work that will benefit you in the future. Students will decide to prepare for competitive exams today. Women today will learn to make a dish online.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today you will be successful in your work to a great extent. Women of this zodiac sign may get some good news today. Your financial aspect will be better than before. You will get support from your parents, due to which you will be able to move ahead in life. The office work that has been pending for many days will be completed today. Students of this zodiac sign may get a chance to go abroad for studies. Your status will increase at the social level.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will get more success in any case of yours which is going on in the court. Your relationships with family members will improve. You will get more success in the field of teaching today. You can learn some technical work today, which will benefit you better in the future. There is a possibility of people doing government jobs getting transferred to their desired place.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)