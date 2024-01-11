Horoscope Today, January 12: Promotion on cards for Librans; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 12: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the Pratipada date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Friday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 2:24 pm today. Harshana Yoga will remain till 2:24 pm today, after which Vajra Yoga will take place. Also, the Uttarashada Nakshatra constellation will remain till 3:18 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 12, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries: Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are going to get the result of the dream for which you have worked so far. You will work hard to achieve your goal. You will get some kind of good news from your child, this will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. There is a possibility of a distant relative coming to your house for some important work.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Taurus: Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will meet a person and try to find out the reason for his problems and also provide all possible help. Today you will meet friends after a long time and old memories will be refreshed. There can also be a discussion on some old topics. Today your mind may be focused on spirituality. You can go to any religious place for darshan. Today, if you try to complete every work with patience and understanding, your work will be completed on time.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Gemini: Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will see good changes in your financial situation. If you have lent money to someone then it is a sign that you will meet him today. If you stay away from rumours in the office today and focus on your work, everything will be better. Today you also need to pay attention to your eating habits. Today you should avoid being careless in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Cancer: Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you may get some good news from your children, this news may also be related to their career, and you will heave a sigh of relief because you have waited for this day for years. Today is going to be a good day for Arts students, new thoughts will come to their minds today. Those who are looking for employment are likely to get employment today. Your financial aspect will be strong. Your business will grow twofold, you just have to believe in yourself.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 2

Leo: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there will be a change in the way you work, this will make your work easier. Your married life will be full of happiness, you will have a good time with your spouse. Today your health will be good and your financial condition will also be fine.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number- 6

Virgo: Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. An old friend of yours will call you and surprise you, your happiness will know no bounds. Your family members will agree on any important matter of yours, you will be relieved that people support you. Progress in business will kiss your feet today, and you will also get many opportunities to expand your business. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 9

Libra: Today is going to be a great day for you. While making any kind of investment today, keep your budget in mind. There are chances of promotion for the people of this zodiac sign who are employed and along with this, there may be a change in your place also. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be happy with your plan. Your financial side will remain strong and you may also get a new means of earning money.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work, for this, you will need more courage and patience, which you will do with the help of your spouse. Today you will take advice from an experienced person for the better career of your child. Also, you will try to explain the aspects to them. With the support of senior officials in the office, even spoiled work will be completed.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius: Today is going to be a favorable day. You will get a good job in the government sector. You and your family will be very happy. Your income will be good. You will treat your family in a big restaurant. Today your financial condition will be good. During this time you will avoid unnecessary expenses. You will also make some savings, which will be useful to you in the future. Today's gift is going to be good for people associated with writing work.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn: Today is going to be a great day for you. Don't trust any stranger without thinking today. Students of this zodiac sign will have to work harder today. You will get support from your classmates in understanding any subject. Today neighbours will help you in completing your tasks, this will strengthen your relationships with your neighbours. Your health will remain good.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius: Today is going to be a great day for you. Reputation may increase in society. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in your home. Your interest in spiritual and religious matters will increase. With the help of a friend, your spoiled work will be completed and your previous efforts will be successful. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Pisces: Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, in any adverse situation, you will handle the matter well by controlling your anger and rage. People of this zodiac sign who are working in a factory are likely to get a promotion today. Today you will get advice from elders in some work which will benefit you. People of this zodiac sign whose birthday is today can throw a party to their friends.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)