Horoscope Today, January 11: Family relations to get stronger for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Today is the Amavasya date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Amavasya Tithi will last till 5.27 pm today. Today is the new moon day of Pausha Krishna Paksha for bathing and offering Shraddhadi. Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 5:39 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 11, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will make a program with your friend in the evening and thinking about it, you will remain happy the whole day. Today you will work with enthusiasm at the workplace, colleagues will follow you, and your day will be busy, yet you will feel good thinking that today you have worked with complete honesty. With this, after coming back home, you will set a target for the next day and decide to accomplish it. Today will be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Taurus



Today is going to be a better day for you. You will go to some wonderful places with your spouse, your relationship will become stronger. Along with understanding each other's feelings, you will also promise to support each other in every situation of life. Students of this zodiac sign will take help from their seniors today to understand a particular topic. You may get relief from some health-related problem that has been going on for a long time. Do not do any work today without the advice of an experienced person in which you are not confident.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your ideas will get importance, your summons will increase. Today you will sit with your parents and talk about future plans. Today, if you are afraid of losing something for any reason, then you should be relaxed. Nothing like this is going to happen because today is your day in your favour. Today you will give courage to someone to do some work, by doing this you will feel good. One aspect of yours that comes in front of very few people is your smiling face. Today you will be seen smiling thinking about something old.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there is going to be a new turn in your career, it will prove to be good for you. Today you will meet someone with whom you can have a deep friendship in the future. Today you need to be cautious about your health. You can follow your routine keeping the weather in mind. Today you will spend the evening with your grandparents, and your childhood memories will be fresh.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you can go somewhere for a walk. You will be influenced by someone's words. Today you will be busy with useless work. Today, instead of being afraid of problems, try to solve them with a calm mind. Handle the important things yourself and if needed, take advice from an experienced person. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things in which you are most interested. By connecting with new people today, you will get to learn something new.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Friends will make your day happy by making some good plans for the evening. Today you do not need to worry, you will feel very good about yourself. Today your respect among people will increase due to good work. You will talk to a relative on the phone. Family relationships will get stronger. Start new work and you will be successful. You will consider getting your spouse to start some new work. Today your health will be good, you will be engaged in work.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will get some new information, this information will prove beneficial for you in the future. Today there is a need to leave laziness and lethargy and concentrate on work, today you will buy some favorite items from the market. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand business. There will be sweetness in relationships. People's trust will remain in you. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household work. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day and do your favorite work during that time.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. Some people will also create obstacles. Ignore rumors and focus on your work. You will definitely get success. Today there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider your plans to expand your business. While making any small or big decision, you will benefit from the advice of an expert. Today you will be successful in keeping the family atmosphere organized, and everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you think practically today, your balanced attitude will benefit you, and people will behave well towards you. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at some religious place. Women of this zodiac sign will be active in their business, you will also get more money. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home, you will spend the evening with the family. Today there will be positive changes in you, which will make your spouse happy. Also, avoid unnecessary thoughts today and take out some time for yourself.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, your planned tasks seem to be completed on time and you will feel happy because you have completed some tasks on time. You may feel troubled in your mind due to people's thoughts and things said about you, but if you pass this time patiently, everything will soon become normal. Students of this zodiac sign will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time in their studies.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today it will be important for you to take care that old mistakes are not repeated. Your life is moving towards progress, you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Today, according to your efficiency, you may get some big opportunities. As capacity increases, bigger opportunities will also emerge. Even if you have concerns about your spouse, it may not be possible to express them. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will solve your child's career problems with the help of someone experienced and knowledgeable. Some adverse circumstances will also arise. Control your anger while talking to someone today. A travel program can be made today. Stay away from risky activities. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, your work will be done easily. Today you will decide to meet an old friend. People associated with writing work will be honoured at a function today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)