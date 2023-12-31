Horoscope Today, January 1: Sweet experiences await Taurus, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 1

Horoscope Today, January 1: Today is the fifth day of Paush Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will last till 2:29 pm today. After passing the whole day and night today, Ayushman Yoga will remain till 4:35 am tomorrow. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 8.36 am today morning, after that Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 30 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

The New Year is going to be very pleasant for you. Your luck may change if you are in a government job or a private. If you are working in any sector or are doing business then there are chances of you going on a long-distance trip this year. This journey can be wonderful for you. There is a possibility of ups and downs in your health, you should pay special attention to your eating habits. This year is good for your children, you may get some desired news, which will pave the way for progress. If women of this zodiac sign maintain sweetness in their behaviour, it will be good for the family. Feed bread to the cow.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

This year may bring some sour and some sweet experiences for you. You may come in contact with new people, with whose support there will be profit in business. People in employment may achieve incredible success. The financial condition of people of this zodiac sign will be good. Your married life will be happy. But expenses may increase due to the sudden emergence of some problems. Thoughts of religious and auspicious festivals in the family. You may be a little worried about the career of your child pursuing higher education, but seeing your child's dedication towards his studies, you will also have full faith in him. The day is also good for lovemates, they will take the relationship forward with mutual understanding.

Lucky colour: Cream

Lucky number: 8

Gemini

There will be peace in your marital life throughout the year. You should stay away from unnecessary and stressful things. You may also have to travel in connection with children's education. There will be some running around in this regard. You will also be successful in planning to take your elderly parents to a pilgrimage site. People related to banking and finance may have to face some recession. This year you should avoid loan transactions as much as possible. Feed green fodder to the cow, all obstacles will be removed.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

This year has brought prosperity to your life. You will get full support of luck. Whatever work you plan to pursue in your job or business, you will achieve success in it. This year you may get any desired information related to transfer. For which you were waiting for a long time. Some circumstances will arise which may end the family tension. You will get full support from your parents in all your work, you will remain energetic and hopeful. The exam given by your spouse for a job is likely to yield pleasant results. It's a good day for children. You can also go out to the stadium for sports.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Leo

The day may be mixed for you. Conflict may arise in important tasks at work, but work with your discretion. You will complete it, which will give you happiness. This year will be favorable for you from a financial point of view. There is a possibility of an increase in sources of income. You can invest anywhere as per your wish or even plan to travel. You will remain interested in social work this year. There will be happiness and cooperation between husband and wife in the family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Therefore, today give gifts related to the needs of the children around you, this will bring happiness to the children and your family.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Virgo

The new year will be good for you in money-related matters. Positive efforts made in the economic field will give favorable results this year. There may also be a possibility of purchasing a vehicle or a house. Difficulties will be reduced with the help of well-liked friends in the social or work field. Be patient in your behavior and maintain sweetness and humility, otherwise the possibility of arguments may increase. There may be some expenses on children in the family but children may be very happy. Happiness is the basic mantra of a happy family life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Libra

The New Year will be positive in most areas of your life. Paths for progress will be paved for people working in government or private sector. Your respect and honor will increase. This year, there are chances of progress for people doing business, which you will achieve based on proper decisions based on your intelligence and discretion. This year has brought auspicious results for the students. Parents can solve the problems faced by their children studying in school with love and affection.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio

You are going to have good luck this year. You will complete most of your work successfully. Today the stalled plans related to your business will start again and you will start working on that project again. This year is good for businessmen of this zodiac sign. They will be ready to move forward by cleverly facing the problems coming in their business. Students will get an opportunity to make their mark in their favorite fields. Your mind will naturally lean towards education this year. You will receive pleasant news. Pay attention to your health, and stay away from eating junk food, otherwise, you may have to face problems like cholesterol. Diabetic patients of this zodiac sign should pay special attention in this changing season and seek doctor's advice in time.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius

The new year will prove to be fruitful for you. Your courage and bravery will increase. Health problems will be resolved. You will get some good news from your workplace. A trip abroad or a short-distance trip may be planned. You should take any decision thoughtfully. Some people may oppose your ideas. The financial situation will be strong. New sources of income will be created. This year will be good for your children. Some good news may be received. Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn

This year is going to be great for Capricorn people. You should take care of your important items. You may need it suddenly. This is going to bring changes in your life. This year you may also get new sources of income related to livelihood which will increase your income and you can also save for the future. You will be hopeful and complete your work with a calm mind. Be careful about love relationships, and avoid reacting to everything, the other person may not like it. Time will be favorable for Capricorn students, their dream of going abroad can also be fulfilled.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

This year will be a year of achieving your desired success. There are signs of progress in the field of business. You can take advice and support from your elders to achieve the desired success. People associated with the job will work honestly and wholeheartedly. This year is good from a family point of view, there will be a harmonious atmosphere. Your dedication and immense love towards children will give rise to their talent and you may get some desired news related to your career. You will go out somewhere with friends, this will strengthen your relationships. If you are already suffering from any disease, then follow a systematic diet and take the help of an exercise system, otherwise, it may have adverse effects.

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Lucky number: 8

Pisces

The new year has brought mixed experiences for you. You will get success in every area of ​​life through hard work. You will achieve the desired results in your work field with your intelligence and discretion. Traders have chances of profit in business. There are strong chances of creation taking place. Today you are likely to meet an influential person. you have to make a big decision on some matter. Maintaining a harmonious atmosphere in the family will increase the feeling of connection with each other. This year will give mixed results for students, hard work will yield favorable results. Take special care of your health, including exercise and yoga in your daily routine, then you will remain healthy. Donate yellow items.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

