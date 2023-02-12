Horoscope Today, Hug Day Feb 12: Leo to get support of life partner, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Hug Day Feb 12

Horoscope Today, Hug Day Feb 12: Today is the sixth date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Shashthi date will be till 9.45 am today. After that, Saptami Tithi will take place. Vriddhi Yoga will start from 3.34 pm today. Along with this, there will be an absence till 2:27 in the late night. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 2:27 pm. Apart from this, there will be Bhadra of Hades today. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 10 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a great day. You will make a plan together with your partner; this plan can also be for travelling somewhere. Chances of growth in business are being created. Any project of yours will be very successful and your chances of getting income from different sources will increase. Colleagues will help in the workplace. Management students may have to work a little harder. There will be enthusiasm among the children due to the arrival of a relative at your home. Everyone will go for a walk together. Mutual relations will be good. There may be some problems with your health. Avoid outside food. Eat sattvic food as much as possible.

Taurus

It will be a good day. You can get any desired news for which you have been waiting a long time. Your chances of getting admission in a very big institute will increase. There is the possibility of being transferred at work. There may be a long journey somewhere. You should be alert about your health, immunity will remain. There will be ups and downs in business. You will make new plans, there will be profit in business. You will be able to gain financial strength. Tension in family life will be removed and beautiful marriage coincidences are being made for the unmarried. The circumstances will be in your favor. Married life will be good.

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. There will be a reduction in health problems. Your decision-making ability will be strong. You are likely to get a new job. Family life will be full of happiness. You will have a very good bond with your spouse. You should be a little cautious in financial matters because there is a possibility of expenditure. Your position in business will be strong. Sources of income will increase. Students pursuing higher education are likely to have excellent success. There are chances for progress for the children. There is the possibility of going on a religious trip, during which you can visit many places. Take full care of your health.

Cancer

It will be a very good day for you. There is a possibility of good profit in business, try to move forward with better understanding and patience. Make a habit of yoga and pranayama and keep getting your health checked. There will be proper results after some obstacles in the field. Today your interest in spirituality will increase. Students will get expected results in examination competition, good success will be achieved in comparison to hard work. You will fulfill his responsibilities towards the family well. There are chances of getting some good news from the children.

Leo

It is a successful day for you. If you are a student, then you are likely to get excellent success in the examination. Today some decision is going to be in your favor, your happiness will increase. Leadership ability will increase in the workplace, which will benefit you. The atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get full support of life partner. Intimacy will increase between lovemates. There is a possibility of getting child happiness. Your health will be good, yet take special care of food. Try to do yoga and exercise, if there is any problem, then definitely take the advice of the doctor.

Virgo

Today will be full of possibilities for you. There is a possibility of change in job with salary increase. Due to which your financial condition will improve. There can be a foreign travel related to business, which will benefit you and business will also expand. If you want to buy a vehicle, then your wish can be fulfilled, there will be full support of the family. During this, you may have a problem with an opponent, be careful and take a decision after thinking carefully. The day is good for the students, they will get good results in studies. Mutual love will increase in family life. Stay away from outside food and do meditation.

Libra

It is going to be a lucky day for you. If you are studying mechanical engineering then you are likely to get good opportunities. Today you will spend time with your close ones. People of this zodiac who are looking for a job should continue working hard, there are good chances of your success soon. There is a possibility of ups and downs in business. Avoid money lending transactions. Fluctuations in economic condition can cause stress. Today you are likely to gain money from any source. Family life will be normal. The day is favorable for lovemates. Your health is likely to improve. Pay special attention to food. Keep distance from junk food.

Scorpio

It will be a favorable day for you. If you are trying for an officer position in the job, then you will get success. You will get success in the exam. There are chances of income for businessmen. You will get profit from investment. If you want to start a new work then you are likely to get success. Problems will go away from your love life. Married life is going to be good. The concern regarding the child will go away. be in good shape. Avoid unnecessary worry and anger. Do some yoga and meditation. You will feel better.

Sagittarius

Today has brought a gift of happiness for you. There are chances of tremendous profit for the people associated with business, your enthusiasm will increase. There is a possibility of a new member coming in the family. New energy will be infused in love life. Relationships will be better than before and good time will be spent with the partner. There will be full support of luck in the job, there are chances of getting some good news. You will achieve a new position in life. Health will be fine after some ups and downs in health. Keep getting checked for minor diseases, you will get benefits. Students

There are chances of progress in your career.

Capricorn

Today will be full of enthusiasm. There are chances of success in the job. Some responsibilities can be found in the workplace. In which you will be able to prove yourself. You will get progress. You can also get a new job offer from anywhere. There will be good support of siblings in the family. You will have a different identity in the field. Married life will be happy. Children will get happiness, students need to be alert, a little carelessness can slip away. Good day for businessmen. New schemes will be helpful in the growth of business. Students can get some good news. To keep your health right, you should keep food according to the season. Give yourself time and exercise.

Aquarius

Today is going to be special for you. There are possibilities of making a lot of profit in business. You will have good coordination with higher officials in the field of job, which will benefit you. People looking for a job will feel the need to improve their working style. Brother-sister relations will be strong. There will be transparency in family life. Love life will be spent happily. The day will be good for the students giving competitive exams. Today any business deal of yours can be confirmed. Health will be normal.

Pisces

Today will be better than usual days. There is a possibility of getting the desired profit in business. Job profession will become an additional means of income for the people. If you have been thinking of buying a property or vehicle for a long time, then this dream of yours can come true. Together with the family, you can go on a religious journey. An old work can be completed with the help of friends. Your works will be appreciated at the workplace. Family life will be happy. Love will increase in married life. You will get happiness from children. Spouse can give you a surprise gift. There may be a health related problem. You should consult a doctor immediately. Take care of your health. People associated with writing will get good opportunities.

Read More Astrology News