Horoscope Today, February 9: Financial problems to solve for Libra, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope February 9, 2025: Today is the Dwadashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Dwadashi date will remain till 7:26 pm today. Tripushkar Yoga will be there from 5:53 pm today till 7:26 pm. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 5:53 pm today. Apart from this, today is Til Dwadashi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 9, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. The hard work you do will soon yield results. Today you will focus on your work and will be positive. The solution to any problem will be found only through your work. If you avoid depending too much on others today, you will perform well in your work. Today you will give importance to your favourite activities, this will give you mental peace. Today you will help your mother in cleaning the house. Administrative work may stop for some time due to incomplete paperwork today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today life will seem very easy and simple. The desire to go ahead of others will increase your confidence and efficiency. The mind will be happy with some work of the children. If you try to solve any problem peacefully today, then everything will be fine. Today your faith and confidence will remain intact. Whatever work you do, it will be completed. Today you should keep some things confidential. Avoid being too stubborn today. Today you will get benefits in business from some new people.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. If you want to start or expand a new business, then starting related to it today will be very favourable. There is a profitable situation for the property business. Today you will be successful in official work. New plans will be made for the future. Your faith in God will increase. You will spend time with your family without paying attention to what others are saying. Due to this, the family atmosphere will remain good. Students need to work hard for success. Today colleagues will cooperate in your work.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there is a need to change the way you look at situations. It will be better if you solve problems with positivity. Family members will be happy with the positive changes coming in you. The day is right to complete incomplete work. You will be lucky in matters of transactions. Today you will be happy with some big achievement. Important work may stop due to some technical problem.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Sweetness and mutual harmony will remain appropriate in married life. The youth should not waste their time on useless things. You will also spend some time in improving your health and morale. Taking excessive burden of work on yourself can tire you physically and mentally. Today there are going to be some expenses which you will have to pay even if you don't want to. Also, today you are going to get benefits and happiness from ancestral property.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today the support of your spouse and family members will keep your self-power and self-confidence intact. Today you will be able to focus on your work by getting away from unnecessary complications. Today you must take some time for meditation and rest. Today the advice of your loved ones will be very useful to you. If you work wisely today, it will be better for you. Do not get tempted by anyone, otherwise he can take advantage of you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Your financial problem is going to be solved today. There is a possibility of getting the money stuck somewhere. By self-reflection, you will see a positive change in your attitude. The ongoing dispute with the relative will be resolved with someone's mediation. There will be income from more than one source. Avoid ignoring health problems today. The decision on the matter related to land and vehicles will come in your favour today. You can restart some business plans, which will give you good profit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your focus will be on religious and spiritual works. If you remain completely focused towards your goal, then you will get success. The youth will get the blessings and guidance of an experienced and reputed person. If you take decisions with your thinking and understanding, then you will definitely get benefit in it. You will create a different identity for yourself in the society. Today there is a need to control your rising.

Lucky Colour- Gray

Lucky Number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students and youth should not have any doubts about their success. Before making a new investment, do a thorough investigation. It is important to take special care of the health of the elders and senior members of the house. Pay more attention to your work in the office today, otherwise your colleagues may complain to your boss. Today is going to be a good day for the lawyers. You will get good money from a client.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of expecting too much from others, have faith in your work capacity and ability. The youth should not make any decisions by getting emotional. Try to understand every activity practically related to life. You will share happy moments with family members. You will surprise people by exhibiting your art. You will get rid of the problems going on in your personal life. Children can ask for a toy.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. A travel plan can be made in connection with a job and business. Today you will be successful in completing the work for which you have been trying for a long time. Students will have to leave aside the unnecessary work and focus completely on their studies, only then they will be able to achieve success. Today your married life is going to be great. Your spouse will support you in your work. Children can ask you for the things they need today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today the advice of someone close will be beneficial for you. This is the time for you to move forward, if you try in the right direction, you will get success. Today your interest in social work will remain. Today some people will criticize you and can distract you from your goal. This is the right time to plan a new business. You will get a chance to meet one of your friends after many days. If you have lent money to someone, you are likely to get it back today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)