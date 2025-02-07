Horoscope Today, February 8: Leo will get support of experienced people, know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 8: Know about other zodiacs

Today's Horoscope, February 8, 2025: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 8:16 pm today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 2:04 pm today. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 6:07 pm today. Apart from this, the Jaya Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 08 February 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your energy will remain full throughout the day and you will be able to solve the problem even in adverse circumstances. Today there will be an increase in the means of income. You will get a chance to go to a religious event at a close relative's place. If there is a land-property-related matter going on, then it can be resolved with mutual consent. Today you will remain busy in organizing the household chores. Your material comforts will increase. Today you can try to do something new.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. If some negative thoughts are arising in your mind about something, then you will try to overcome them and will also be successful. Today you will focus on achieving your goal. You will spend some time in spiritual activities or meditation etc., this can give you peace to a great extent. It is important to keep a proper watch on the internal activities of the workplace. Maintaining contact with officers and respected people will be beneficial for your business.

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. If the matter related to ancestral property is stuck, then you will try to solve it with mutual coordination. If money is lent somewhere or is stuck, then there are chances of getting it back. Today people will be attracted to you due to your easy and excellent nature. Your friends or relatives will be ready to help you today, due to which your efficiency will increase further. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, this will strengthen the relationship.

Cancer

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will play a special role in improving the ongoing rift with a relative, everyone will listen to you. You need to work hard to fulfil your responsibilities in business. Today you can get a very good responsibility in the office, which you will be able to fulfil well. Today you will be satisfied with the activities and routine of the children. A program to travel with the family can also be made to enjoy.

Leo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today is a good time to find a solution to a property-related problem, you will get the support of experienced people. Most of the work will be completed smoothly with caution and confidence. Today you will give priority to your decision. Try to leave your problems and make a new beginning. Today you will get the support of an influential person. Be cautious today and maintain flexibility in your nature. It would be better to focus on your work instead of paying attention to small negative things.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, the busyness of some work will tire you out, but you will get relief by getting better results from this hard work. You will get a chance to attend a function, you will get happiness from mutual interaction. Today you will preserve relationships. Today the misunderstandings going on with a relative will end. Today you will spend some time with family and children and will also have mutual discussions. There will be some challenges in business, but work will be done smoothly as per the need.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, whatever work you decide to complete, you will rest only after completing it. Today, you will contribute to social activities, this will increase the contact circle and at the same time, you will be completely focused towards your goal. Today will prove to be beneficial in matters of finance. Your daily routine will be spent in a planned manner with your positive balanced thinking. Due to this your enthusiasm and morale will remain intact. Meeting a dear friend will give a pleasant feeling. You will get new achievements in business and sources of income will also increase.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, some problems may arise in business, but with the help of partners and employees, the problem will be solved. Before making a plan related to new work, it is important to get complete information about it. You will feel relaxed due to less work at the workplace today. Today, you will get a lot of success in the efforts made to improve your disorganized routine and you will be able to do your work in the best way. Do not let the negativity of people dominate you today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Organizing the expenses that have been going on for some time will strengthen your financial condition. Today, you will be happy with a big achievement, and you will also get to learn new information. Today, seeing the attention of children towards studies, there will be peace in the mind. Sweetness will remain in married life. The blessings and company of parents will remain. You will get a chance to meet your loved one. You will get profit by working in a planned manner in business.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will understand the situation around you from a positive perspective, this will make you more effective. Today you will be busy in many types of activities and you will also get good results. The confusion going on regarding children's studies or careers will be removed. By maintaining energy and enthusiasm, you will get the desired results. It will not be good to trust an unknown person. People doing government jobs will be transferred to their favourite place.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, with your determination and hard work, you will succeed in completing a particular task. Do not get too entangled in any situation today and control your anger. If you do not ignore the advice and guidance of an experienced person at home, you can learn something good and new. You will also get help from a political person. Students of this zodiac sign will be relieved to get a solution to the problem related to their studies and careers. Today, you will strengthen business-related contacts and pay more attention to marketing-related activities.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get stability due to the success you have achieved in life so far. Today, the support of your spouse will make your confidence and self-power stronger. You will be present in social activities and your contact circle will also increase. Today, you will get guidance from a special person in making decisions related to the future. You will be happy due to more profit in business than usual.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)