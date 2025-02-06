Horoscope Today, February 7: Monetary gains in business for Libra; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 7: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, February 7, 2025: Today is the Dashami Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 9:27 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 4:17 pm today. During Indra Yoga, success is achieved in state-side work or government work. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 6:40 pm today. February 7, 2025, is a good day for you, and what measures can you take to make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. The day of students of this zodiac will be full of relief; you can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have a health problem, you will soon get a solution to it. Today, by taking the blessings of your parents, all your work will be done.

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. As all the work will be done according to your plans, your mind will be engaged in work. Your interest in social work may increase. You will get full support from your spouse at work. You can benefit from a business partnership. You will try to understand things in a better way. Relationships with family members will improve, due to which sweetness will remain in your family. You can get happiness from children. You can learn the secret of a friend.

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. Today you can suddenly get back the money you have lent to someone. The hope of getting a benefit from someone in business will increase. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get full support from your siblings. Today, there may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home. Most of the work started earlier will be completed today. Misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Also, today you will get new opportunities for monetary gains.

Cancer

Today your day will be mixed. Your focus may be on completing the work. With luck on your side, all your tasks will be completed one by one. You may have to discuss a little about some work in the office. Enemies will be impressed by your plans and extend a hand of friendship towards you. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in big companies. All the problems going on in life will be resolved soon. Today is going to be a great day for the women of this zodiac; today there are good chances of getting gifts.

Leo

Today your day will be better. Your problems that have been going on for a long time will be solved, which will make you happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet so that you stay healthy for a long time. You can make new friends due to good changes in your behavior. You will get a chance to help others; people will praise you.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. The day will be favorable for people associated with politics and the social sector. The day will be great for women; they will be successful in completing the tasks on time. Businessmen can attend important meetings today. Today you will get rid of the loan taken from someone; your confusion will end. Today you can go for a walk to some good places. Today you will get relief from the problem of headache. The ongoing rift in your lovemate will end today, we will go for a walk together. Overall, today will be a great day for you.

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will get huge monetary gains in business. The enemies will keep their distance from you today. People who are involved in the wood business will get a big project today. Writers can write a new story today, which will be liked by people. Everyone will be very happy with the addition of a new member of the family. People of this zodiac who do the work of making paintings can have their paintings displayed in a big exhibition where people will appreciate them a lot.

Scorpio

Today is going to be favorable for you. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house. Your work will be successful. Today your spouse will get a good opportunity for progress. Businessmen doing courier business will benefit today. Seeing your hard work and dedication, today your juniors will try to learn something new from you. You should avoid eating fried foods; this will keep you away from health problems. Today you will go to the market to buy household items.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be better than before. You will spend quality time with family members, and you can have a long conversation with your spouse; this will improve your relationship. You can plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You will meet someone who can benefit you in the future. You will get success in some special work, and new ideas can come to your mind. Today you will keep getting support from your parents.

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a good day for lovemates. You can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to finish the work in the shortest time possible. Employed people will get help from the officers, and their workload will be reduced. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Those who are doing real estate business can launch a new housing project.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be confused about something, which you will also share with a special friend of yours. You can plan to go out for a movie with family members. You will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy it with other friends. You can learn new skills, which will benefit you in the future. You can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle launched in the market. Today you will take advice from an expert in financial matters; this advice will prove to be helpful. You will complete the pending work in the office on time.

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behavior will create a different identity in society. You can get flower decoration work done at home. Today is going to bring money for contractors. Today you can make some changes in your daily routine. A new way of doing some work will benefit you in business. Your good work will be appreciated in politics. You will get a gift from your spouse, which will keep you happy. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)