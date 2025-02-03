Horoscope Today, February 4: Capricorn should make proper use of time; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 4: Know about all zodiacs

Today is Saptami Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 2:31 am tonight. Shubh Yoga will remain till 12:06 am tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 9:50 pm tonight. Today, the Rath Saptami fast will be observed. Apart from this, Guru will be in motion at 3:10 pm today. Know how the day of February 4, 2025 is for you and with which measures can you make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a profitable day for you. You need to pay attention to your thoughts as well as the thoughts of other people. Along with increasing sources of income, expenses will also increase. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal work. Today you will spend some time in entertainment with your spouse and family members. This will keep your mind happy and family harmony will remain.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will behave lovingly with every person who comes in contact with you. With stability and firmness in thoughts, you will be able to do your work well. Socially, respect and prestige will remain. Do not leave your work to others today, it can affect your work area. Try to move forward in your field by showing your better talent. Lovers can go to watch a movie.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Students of this zodiac sign can get a call from a company for a new job today. Also, if you want to join a computer course, then today is an auspicious day. Today, instead of hurrying, completing the tasks in a calm and patient manner will make your work easier. Meeting with close people will prove beneficial. Today you will also spend a pleasant time shopping with family for clothes and jewellery.

Cancer

Today your planned work will be completed. If you are thinking of starting a new business today, then today is an auspicious day for you. With the support of your spouse, you will get success in some big work. Today your financial condition will be better than before. Today you will try to bring some changes in your business working system. There are chances of profit in import-export business. The ongoing rift with a friend will be resolved today.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today give importance to those things which are really important for you. You have to maintain a balance between your friends and work, so that you can get more and more time to work. With the completion of the planned work on time, you will feel energy and confidence inside you. You will feel peace and happiness from some achievement of your child. Do your work yourself today and do not rush into investment related activities.

Virgo

Today will be a special day for you. Today, while going on the road, you may meet someone who will definitely benefit you in the future. In case of confusion, it will be good to take advice from family members. At this time, more attention needs to be paid to marketing related work. Married life will be pleasant and sweet. Today, along with your spouse, you will be busy completing the important household tasks.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will face difficulties in doing some work, you will be successful in dealing with them with your wisdom. Today you can be honored in society for your efficiency. If you are planning a partnership related business, then think well about all the matters related to it. Those who are working outside the home will get a chance to meet their family members.

Scorpio

Today you will leave old ideas and adopt new ideas. Seeing this idea of ​​yours, the mind of the family will be filled with enthusiasm. Also, today you can eat your favorite food at home. You will be happy after getting a solution to any problem. Do not let anyone else interfere in your personal work. The day is good for the people of this zodiac who are thinking of starting their career afresh.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Businessmen of this zodiac can travel abroad for some important work today. The journey will be profitable. There is a need to be very careful in business. Difficult times will pass with patience and restraint. It will be good to maintain transparency in partnership business. Today will be a good day for the professors of this zodiac. An offer can come from a good college. By taking the blessings of parents, you will definitely get success in all the work.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of relief. The financial situation will improve today. Make proper use of time. Your ideas will get special priority in social activities. The youth will get peace by completing the work according to their wish. Today you need to change your behavior towards your spouse. Respect each other's feelings. Take special care and respect of the elders of the house and also pay attention to their guidance.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Taking guidance from experienced people will be helpful for you. You may get a call for a job from a foreign company. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and peaceful. You will meet a friend and old memories will be refreshed. Today you may get relief in some legal matter. People doing commission work have to be a little careful. Today you can have a party at home with family members. Today your married life is going to be great.

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. You are going to get profit in business. The money lent will be returned today. Today your health will be better than before. The beginning of the day may be a little busy but in the end better results will be achieved. Meeting an influential person will be beneficial. Today is an important day for the lawyers of this zodiac. Today all cases will be in their favor, and new cases may also be received.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)