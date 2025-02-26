Horoscope Today, February 27: Leos to be cautious about financial matters, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 27 February 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

February 27, 2025 Horoscope: Today is the Udaya date Chaturdashi of Falgun Krishna Paksha on Thursday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 8:55 am today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Today is Amavasya of Snan Daan Shraddha. Shiva Yoga will remain till 11:41 pm tonight. Also, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 3:44 pm today. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Pisces at 11:45 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 27 February 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. The status of people associated with politics will increase at the social level. You will get financial help from a friend to increase the field of work. Your work will be appreciated in the office, there are also chances of promotion. Today your financial condition will be stronger than before. The hard work done today will benefit you in the future. Today you will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Success will kiss your feet. Today your health will improve. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 4

Taurus

Today is going to be favourable for you. You should avoid criticizing others too much today, otherwise the circumstances will turn against you. Today it will be difficult for you to make a decision. In the evening, you will go to a religious place with your parents for darshan. You will get more profit than expected in the business of medicines. Try to do all your work yourself today, do not impose it on anyone else. Students will get help from seniors in understanding a subject today. Lovemates will respect each other, there will be sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to make changes in your daily routine, which will benefit you. The day is going to be great for the students of social science, you will get success in career. Today you will plan to buy a house with your spouse. You will get respect from the officers in the office. Children will try to learn something online today. Today you will get rid of any old health-related problem. There will be newness in married life. Today you will plan to start a new business.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be very active towards work. You will feel full of freshness. You will try your best to help the needy. Your positive behaviour will impress people. Today you will have to run for some important work, but you will get success in work. People associated with agriculture will get money. Women of this zodiac will get a chance to go to a function today. Today is a better day for people associated with media, you will get to work on new news.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Leo

Today is going to be in your favour. Today you need to be a little cautious about financial matters. Today you will decide to change your job. Today your cheerful behavior will attract people towards you. The pending work related to court will be completed with the help of a friend. The day is going to be fine for arts students. You will get success on the basis of hard work. Family responsibilities will increase, in fulfilling which you will also get the support of family members.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today will be a day of success for you. You will take part in social work with great enthusiasm. Your relationships will be strengthened with the help of mutual trust and ease. Women of this zodiac sign are going to get special good news today. Today will prove to be a milestone for your career. Success will kiss your feet. Your relationship with everyone in the office will be better. Today your spouse will try to fulfill your wish. There will be happiness and peace at home. Today is going to be a favourable day for students.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. People will be impressed by your bubbly behaviour. Today you can get an offer to work in a good company. Students will decide to join a computer course today. Today you will try to complete your office work on time. You will spend the evening with your siblings. Also, you will get financial help from your sister to complete some work. Today your health will remain better. You will get a gift from your lover.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 3

Scorpio

Today you will feel energetic. You will get an opportunity to start a new business today. The day is going to be better for Geography students, you will get full support from friends. Your spouse can gift you jewellery. Women will do online shopping today. There will be a lot of hustle and bustle around you today, you need to pay attention to these activities. Today you will have to handle many tasks simultaneously in the office. You will make a plan to go somewhere with the family.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be your lucky day. All the family members will be happy when you start a new work. You will feel relieved to get help from a colleague in the pending work of the office. New paths of success will open, you may have to shop for some household items. Today you will go to the park to walk with the children in the evening. You will discuss something with friends. Happiness will remain in married life. Today your mind will be happy due to sudden monetary gain.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today you should keep your mind calm while doing any work. Today you should take big decisions related to money carefully. Today you should not rely on luck at all. Employed people will get opportunities for profit. Financial problems going on for many days will be solved today. Today the enemy will keep its distance from you. Life partner will fulfil the promise made to you today. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students. Overall your day is going to be good.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today you will get more benefit from someone than expected. With a little hard work, you will get an opportunity to earn big money, but there is a need to continue working hard. The advice of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. The day is going to be special for lovemates. Today you will get a chance to help in a social service organization, this will increase your respect in society. Students will get the support of teachers. Along with this, you will also fill out the form for any competitive exam. Children can ask their parents for their favourite toy today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today you will be successful in completing some important work. Today is going to be a beneficial day for businessmen. You will take advice from a knowledgeable person in terms of employment. You will get many good opportunities related to your career. Your important planning will be successful. Today, if you do some work in a balanced manner, it will be completed on time. Today your special friend will come to your house to meet you. You will be happy to meet him.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)